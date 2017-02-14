Spicy Beef, Green Papaya, And Detox Quinoa: Graze On Delicious Salads In Indiranagar

img-gallery-featured

Salads are probably the most ignored occupants of a menu. And we simply don’t get why! Especially if you are eating out in Bengaluru, you’ll notice that restaurants make plenty of effort with their salad offerings. So, this year if you are embracing healthy eating, we recommend that you don’t give the good old salad a miss. Restaurants and cafes in Indiranagar, in particular, use ingredients like spicy beef, bacon, pears, oranges, and plenty of feta to ensure you polish off your salad bowl.

LBB’s Loving

Phobidden Fruit

Reader’s Vote

Smoke House Deli

The Grub Hub

Easy on the pocket, The Grub Hub offers a breezy cafe menu that includes a bunch of delicious salads. There’s the usual Caesar Salad and also the tried and tested Watermelon & Feta combination. But if you want to put an interesting spin to your meal, go for the Pork-U-Pine creation where slices of ham rubs shoulders with juicy bits of pineapple. The balsamic reduction sure does tie the dish together. Veggie lovers can go for the Chickpea Salad that includes, well, chickpeas, cherry tomatoes, and cucumber. The bits of feta add creaminess to the dish.

Cafes

The Grub Hub

4.1

172/A, 1st Main, 2nd Cross, 2nd Stage, Domlur, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Smoke House Deli

Salads sure do go gourmet at this spiffy restaurant. If you are looking for healthy options do go with the salads that come with the superfoods tag. The Bean Sprout and Crispy Quinoa with Brown Rice Flakes works splendidly. And so does the Kefir Soaked Chicken that’s accompanied by organic red rice and brown rice flakes. If you are going easy on yourself, however, the Pear, Mango Emulsion and Flax Seeds combo is a top pick. The simple yet delicious Asparagus and Grape Salad too wins hearts.

Casual Dining

Smoke House Deli

4.3

1209, Opp. Apollo Clinic, 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Cafe Max

This buzzing, rooftop cafe lines up no-frill salads that are packed with flavour. We recommend you skip the often-seen Caesar and Greek salads and instead choose the more exciting picks. The Spinach and Orange that come speckled with warm, toasted almonds make for a delicious eat. You can’t go wrong with the Arugula & Pear pairing too. The parmesan shavings and the light lemon dressing on this one make it a winner.

Cafes

Cafe Max

4.3

716, Near Goethe Institute, CMH Road, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Phobidden Fruit

The refreshing Green Papaya Salad, at this Vietnamese restaurant, that’s done up in a tangy dressing has been a crowd favourite for a long time. Along with this, we recommend you wolf down the Hoi An Chicken Salad — where grilled meat, bean sprouts, and shredded vegetables come together to make a dish as light as air. The garnish of peanuts, fried shallots, and the sweet and spicy dressing add plenty of flavour to the salad.

Casual Dining

Phobidden Fruit

4.3

965, 12th Main Road, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Chefkraft

Looking for a healthy and filling meal that’s packed with yumminess? Chefkraft will help you out! The Detox Quinoa Salad that comes with a simple lemon vinaigrette is a great pick. If you’d like an extra dose of protein, go with the Chicken, Mushroom and Chickpea Salad. For those of you who are looking for more exciting options, the Teriyaki Noodle Salad will work perfectly. You’ll also dig the Mexican Crunchy Tortilla Salad. You can either order in from their delivery service or even pay a visit to their cafe

Fast Food Restaurants

Chefkraft

3.7

Rajeshwari Business Chambers, 1st Floor, 806/1, New Thippasandra Main Road, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default

The Mad Teapot Cafe

Inspired by Enid Blyton’s enchanting tales, the salad section at this cafe is infused with fresh flavours. Do try the Enchanted Forest Salad that comes with juicy segments of orange, rocket, and bits of feta that are dressed up in a honey and lemon mixture. If you are looking for something that will fill you up, sign up for the Forest of Pumpkin Blossoms. It features roasted pieces of pumpkin along with arugula, beans, sun-dried tomatoes, feta, and a balsamic dressing.

Cafes

The Mad Teapot

4.3

295 & 296, 1st Floor, 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default

The Black Rabbit

For when you don’t want to stuff your face with their gigantic burgers, the salad menu will fit in perfectly. If you are looking to stick to the veggies, then, go for the simple Grilled Tofu Salad that’a made exciting with a carrot and pomegranate reduction. Or the Hay Stack Salad that piles on lettuce, corn, kidney beans, cherry tomatoes, and American cheddar. If you like things fishy, however, go for the Smoked Salmon Salad where the fish is covered in onions, cherry tomatoes, mustard cress, pea shoots, and dill.

Bars

The Black Rabbit - Escape Hotel & Spa

4.1

Escape Hotel & Spa, 770, 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default