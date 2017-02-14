Spicy Beef, Green Papaya, And Detox Quinoa: Graze On Delicious Salads In Indiranagar

Looking for a healthy and filling meal that’s packed with yumminess? Chefkraft will help you out! The Detox Quinoa Salad that comes with a simple lemon vinaigrette is a great pick. If you’d like an extra dose of protein, go with the Chicken, Mushroom and Chickpea Salad. For those of you who are looking for more exciting options, the Teriyaki Noodle Salad will work perfectly. You’ll also dig the Mexican Crunchy Tortilla Salad. You can either order in from their delivery service or even pay a visit to their cafe.