We don’t need to shout from the rooftops to tell you that summer is here. With daytime temperatures soaring up to 36 degrees (what happened to our good old maritime weather?), there is now no excuse not to head to a spa for an hour or two of cooling massages, rejuvenating body polishes and even hydra (water) facials.
Swedish Massage Or Reflexology: It's Time To Relax And Rejuvenate At These Spas Across Budgets
The Ritz Carlton Spa by ESPA
With a separate dedicated floor called the Wellness Floor, the spa at The Ritz is all of 17,000 square foot with 12 treatment rooms, and a VIP spa suite. International chain Rossanno Ferreti also offers beauty services, hair spa and salon services within the spa itself. From exotic marine algae to tea tree and thyme and body scrubs made out of sea salt, grapefruit and cypress, the massages, detoxes, body polishing and even luxurious facials will leave you feeling like a queen or king!
Jiva Grand Spa, Taj West End
The spa offers a traditional Indian approach to wellness. And specialises in aromatherapy massages, body scrubs and wraps, all using ancient Indian wellness wisdom. We recommend their luxurious body scrubs that use everything from Indian spices (Masala), to coconut (Narikela) and to one that uses plantain leaves (Mocha Patra). Their spa pedicure and manicure (Pada and Hasta Snana) are equally luxurious with a special balm called Rasa containing the goodness of herbs, fruits and spice oils. Other highlights include a sauna complete with an ice fountain, a shower with the sounds of thunder and lightning and a steam room with a ceiling that mirrors the night sky.
Jean-Claude Biguine Spa
Jean-Claude Biguine’s exfoliating body wraps and massage services under the name Body Refinement offers Sea Holistic Spa Ritual, that uses marine salt crystals and lavender flowers to give rejuvenating scrub to your body. There is also the Invigorating Body Scrub and Massage that promises to exfoliate dead skin cells with the help of a moisturising body milk application followed by a medium pressure massage. Another highlight is the 35-minute Sparkling Wrap that uses marine mud for a deep cleansing process to your spine and shoulders.
The Palms Spa
With a charming Edwardian courtyard, a renovated bungalow, and castle-style wooden gates, The Palms Spa makes you feel like you’re arriving at a tropical island home in South Asia. Friendly, soft-spoken staff will guide you through the menu with massages, body polishes and facials, and once you pick your therapy, you’ll be whisked off to one of the spa’s four private rooms. They have an impressive selection of massages including Balinese and Thai (their specials). Plus, shorter and more specific ones like the Deep Tissue Sports Massage.
Oryza Day Spa
Apart from the usual beauty services, Oryza specialises in luxurious hair spas such as the Kerastase Rituals, Keraskin Esthetics for facial treatments (try their Hydra Immersion Therapy), massages, hand & foot spas, body beautifiers (with sea mineral; lotus and pachouli; Moroccan oil; and milk, roses and rice). Plus, their spa facials.
O2 Spa
Located all over the city {at 15 different locations}, O2 even has an app through which you can book spa appointment and get 15 per cent off on your bookings. O2 offers body scrubs (African Cocoa Butter Moisturising, Australian Tea Tree Exfoliating) and wraps (choose from Cocoa Butter Deep Moisturising, Natural Fruit or Whitening wraps), and massage (Balinese, Thai, Reflexology, and Western styles). They also offer spa packages keeping in mind jet-lagged passengers and even one meant only for men. Look them up for their value-for-money day packages.
Spa.Ce The Spa
Be it an actual treatment or a soothing massage, here’s where tranquility meets luxury. Set in an old bungalow with marble flooring and old-school pillars, Balinese and Swedish massages are specialties here. Oh! We love that they organise Spa Parties for ladies too. The best kind of party, we say!
Clarins Skin Spa
Facials, body massages, body polishing, body scrubs and even skin treatments related to age are all offered here at this female-technician only spa. Our recommendation: go for the Radiance Reviver Facial.
CHI At Shangri-La
Following through on the name and meaning of Chi (universal life force that governs well-being and personal vitality), this spa is all about holistic healing. From the mood lighting to the Zen music in the background, just sitting around on the sofas is soothing enough. Expect treatments using natural products and authentic treatment as opposed to just a quick sense of rejuvenation. They also have Ayurvedic treatments such as Abhyanga, Udwartana, Pinda Sweda and Shirodhara, which focuses on relaxation.We also often go here for a quick head massage if there’s not enough time for a full-fledged spa day.
Spa by JW
Body wraps, scrubs, facials or massages, this swish spa really knows how to pamper you. Ceiling to floor doors separate the treatment rooms and you’ll be transported to paradise. The deep-tissue massage comes highly recommended here, and we can vouch for it too. Make sure to extend your zen time at the steam, sauna and Jacuzzi. Thank us later, with a voucher for the spa!
