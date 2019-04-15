Swedish Massage Or Reflexology: It's Time To Relax And Rejuvenate At These Spas Across Budgets

Following through on the name and meaning of Chi (universal life force that governs well-being and personal vitality), this spa is all about holistic healing. From the mood lighting to the Zen music in the background, just sitting around on the sofas is soothing enough. Expect treatments using natural products and authentic treatment as opposed to just a quick sense of rejuvenation. They also have Ayurvedic treatments such as Abhyanga, Udwartana, Pinda Sweda and Shirodhara, which focuses on relaxation.We also often go here for a quick head massage if there’s not enough time for a full-fledged spa day.