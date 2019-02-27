Best Pit-Stop For All Dessert Lovers!

img-gallery-featured
Cafes

Lavonne

Domlur, Bengaluru
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

263, 3rd Cross, Domlur, Bengaluru

image-map-default
View 1 Other Outlet

What Makes It Awesome?

Amazing food! I am so happy with the ambience, food and service! They have the best pancakes I have ever had! Their pancakes are two fluffy flapjacks layered with seasonal fruit, a trio of couverture chocolate, brûlée’s marshmallows and a scoop of vanilla ice cream! The sandwich is no less! Even the mint tea is worth having. Lastly the dessert 🍨 , they are best known for this then how can I not like it! Overall Lavonne Academy is a must visit!

What Could Be Better?

Bit pricey! But worth it !

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Pets

Other Outlets

Lavonne

Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru
4.5

Samrah Plaza, Ground Floor, 4/2, St Marks Road, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default
Cafes

Lavonne

Domlur, Bengaluru
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

263, 3rd Cross, Domlur, Bengaluru

image-map-default
View 1 Other Outlet

Other Outlets

Lavonne

Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru
4.5

Samrah Plaza, Ground Floor, 4/2, St Marks Road, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default