Amazing food! I am so happy with the ambience, food and service! They have the best pancakes I have ever had! Their pancakes are two fluffy flapjacks layered with seasonal fruit, a trio of couverture chocolate, brûlée’s marshmallows and a scoop of vanilla ice cream! The sandwich is no less! Even the mint tea is worth having. Lastly the dessert 🍨 , they are best known for this then how can I not like it! Overall Lavonne Academy is a must visit!
Best Pit-Stop For All Dessert Lovers!
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Nearest Metro Station: Indiranagar
Bit pricey! But worth it !
₹500 - ₹1,000
Family, Big Group, Bae, Pets
