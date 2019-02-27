Best Pit-Stop For All Dessert Lovers!

Amazing food! I am so happy with the ambience, food and service! They have the best pancakes I have ever had! Their pancakes are two fluffy flapjacks layered with seasonal fruit, a trio of couverture chocolate, brûlée’s marshmallows and a scoop of vanilla ice cream! The sandwich is no less! Even the mint tea is worth having. Lastly the dessert 🍨 , they are best known for this then how can I not like it! Overall Lavonne Academy is a must visit!