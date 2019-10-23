Go Into The Wild And Explore This Wildlife Sanctuary Situated In The Western Ghats

If you love nature and are always up for an adventure, then head to The Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary situated in the midst of Western Ghats. Located at about 284 kilometers from the city, The Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary is spread over an area of 490 square kilometers. It is easily accessible through both Chickmagalur and Shimoga districts of Karnataka. You can reach the sanctuary via road or spend a day at Chikmagalur and drive down. The name of the wildlife sanctuary is derived through the Bhadra river that flows through the sanctuary. The sanctuary is home to a huge tiger population and has also been declared as the 25th Tiger Reserve Project by the Government of India.

Spot elephants, gaurs, tigers, spotted deer, sambar deer, wild boars, panther, mouse deer, sloth bear, mongoose, langur, and Malabar giant squirrel among others at this sanctuary. It is home to different species of birds such as green imperial pigeon, great black woodpecker, Malabar emerald dove, southern green imperial pigeon, great black woodpecker, and parakeet among others. Tigers and Elephants are the most prominent species that one could spot at the Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary.

While you are there, go on a jeep safari ride priced at INR 800 per person and make the most of the sanctuary. The safari starts from 4 PM to 6 PM every evening and the duration is about two to two and a half hours. The entry fee for the sanctuary is priced at INR 300 per person and they charge separately for the camera (if you carry one). The best time to visit is from October to May.

