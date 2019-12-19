Ladies, We Found A BIBA Factory Outlet That Offers Discounts 365 Days A Year On Everything

If you are wondering where to get your next set of ethnic wear in Bangalore, let us point you to the wonderful factory outlet of BIBA. The store in Marathahalli has a collection of kurtis, salwar suits, tunics, dresses, skirts, palazzos, and Patiala pants. While the store isn't huge like the other retail outlets of BIBA, you will still find a lot to browse through. The discounts are what you are mainly coming for with discounts starting at 30 per cent off to all the way to 60 per cent.

We spotted a whole line of anarkali kurtis, a-line kurtis, and flared kurtis on a 40 per cent discounts. Salwar suits - both grand like the ones you could wear to a wedding and everyday wear with minimal prints and designs - are available at a 50 per cent discount and the lowest we spotted was a straight suit set for INR 1,300. Bottom wear such as printed palazzos and churidars are on discount too for 40 per cent. You can always mix and match and get a new look for half the price!

