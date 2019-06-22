Get Ready To Head Off On An Adventure With Premium Riding Gear From Here

Whether you're riding to and from work every day or heading out on road trips outside the city during the weekends, it's important to have the right gear to make it a safe and fun trip every time. And if you want to be fully prepared with good quality riding gear, we'd recommend checking out Big Bear Customs on Lalbagh Main Road.

They do three things. One, they customise your bike for you - so, for instance, if you need a luggage carrier extension or a Devil Evolution slip-on exhaust added to your bike, they can get it arranged for you. Secondly, they have a wide range of imported motorcycle gear and accessories here. We spotted Alpinestar, Bell, Oxford, Becker and DSG, among other brands. You'll easily spend an hour or two browsing through their stacks of jackets, suits, gloves, protectors, helmets, pants and boots!

They also sell secondhand superbikes, if you're considering buying one. Just make sure to keep a lookout on their website and Facebook to stay updated about any ongoing sale!