Pop Wheelies And Rip At India's First Off-Roading Track, Big Rock Motopark On The Outskirts Of Bangalore

And the best part is, you just need to book and show up. They’ll sort you out with safety gear and of course beautiful 2013 Honda 230F trail bikes to use on course. If you are an avid racer, or an enthusiastic learner, there’s also a few tents where you can live the travelling biker life, camp out and get on a bike for an early morning ride. Each of their tents can accommodate up to four people and there are four tents.

So, plan your bumpy ride and blaze your trail through the off-road terrains. VROOM!