Why Blossom Book House Will Always Remain Bangalore's Favourite Bookstore

What Makes It Awesome

Blossom Book House is a booklover’s paradise on Church Street: whatever your heart desires, you shall find here. We’re often lost right on the ground floor, at the shelf that stocks books from Bertrand Russell’s A History of Western Philosophy to beginner’s introductions to Marx and Foucault and the latest Murakami books. We’ve also spied obscure Sanskrit dictionaries, old books of sheet music, travelogues, rare comic books, manga, and even LPs. Here is also where you’re likely to run into ever-knowledgeable, ever-pleasant owner Mayi Gowda, whom you should turn to should you have any queries, or if you’re just in need of a chat.

Of course at Blossom Book House, there’s plenty to look for on the fiction floor (which also houses books on crime, romance, poetry, and plays). Centrally located, you’ll see here how this bookstore has sustained many a struggling English Lit. student who’s unable to buy first-hand copies of novels. You’ll find classics from the princely sum of INR 60 upwards. On your way up, take in the news of upcoming plays, festivals, and workshops from the posters lining the wall next to the staircase. On the top floor, you’ll find a charming collection of cookbooks, as well as books on history, gardening, management, and other subjects. 

Pro-Tip

Bring a trolley for your haul. A pair of hands or a regular backpack may not suffice. In case you want to know what new books the store has, be sure to look at the counter near the entrance -- they even have books on Bangalore.

