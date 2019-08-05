Shop Peplum Tops, Breezy Dresses And Kurtas At This Store

If your wardrobe is filled with tons of salwar kameez sets and you are looking to experiment a little with your style, Blue Pin is the place to shop from. This Delhi-based store started by Sukriti Jain moved its base to Namma Bengaluru in 2016. They have a wide collection of Indo-Western wear for women such as dresses made out block printed cotton, wrapped tops, co-ord sets, and stylish everyday wear kurtas. We are talking about prints like Ikat, Kalamkari and floral accents. All the materials are sourced from various cities like Bangalore, Delhi, Jaipur, and Kolkata and brought to life by a team of tailors and embroidery artists who work with Sukriti.

Find peplum tops in Ajrakh prints, Midi and maxi dresses made out of cotton with hints of floral and kalamkari prints and jumpsuits here. They also stock up on salwar sets with cigarette pants and palazzos. The mint leaf floral culotte when paired with a shirt, kurta or even a tank top works well for work or lunch with your girlfriends. Their range of shirts with mix-match of colours and prints are something to look out for as well. The prices here start at INR 1,100 and goes up to INR 2,700 depending on what you are looking for. Blue pin has also recently launched their occasion wear range of dresses in organic cotton and chanderi silk with embroidery.

