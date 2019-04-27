Koramangala Has A Secret, And It's The Breakfast Pentagon

The waffles and pancake options here are just too sweet and good. Either you go for the Funky Monkey Waffles that you can kick-start your day on a sugar rush or settle for something more usual such as the Chip Off The Old Cluck which are eggs cooked with potato chips, onion and a lot of cheese. You can even for unconventional breakfast options such as the Chilli Chicken Bomb Burger, The Naked Veggie Burger, Grilled Chicken Sandwich (INR 90), and The Complete Meaty Omelete (INR 180) when you are looking for a heavy breakfast.