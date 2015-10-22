Where To Eat In HSR Layout For Under INR 500

Sure, HSR Layout is startup central and has some of the swankier bars and bistros around, but we also love how far INR 500 might just take you in this locality.
LBB’s loving
Art Blend Cafe
Readers’ vote
Mumbai Tiffin
Sure, HSR Layout is startup central and has some of the swankier bars and bistros around, but we also love how far INR 500 might just take you in this locality.
LBB’s loving
Art Blend Cafe
Readers’ vote
Mumbai Tiffin
Homely and comforting vegetarian north Indian fare rules the roost here. Regulars love the phulka and rice meals {INR 160} and the sweet lassi {INR 50}. Mix-and-match from individual components if that’s more your style – rotis start at INR 15 for the Tava roti, which you can pair with a small dal {INR 80} or a paneer dish {INR 120}.
Where: 1059, 22nd A Main, 22nd Cross, Near Oye Kitchen, Sector 2, HSR Layout
When: 12.30-3.30pm and 7.30-10.30pm; closed on Fridays.
Contact: +91 7829509468
Find them on Facebook here.
Check out their website here.
Who says you have to skimp on breakfast if you’re low on cash? Waffles {INR 120}, omelets {INR 90 onwards} full-English breakfasts {INR 200 onwards}, and a range of coffee {INR 60 onwards} are what you pick at this cafe. They open early on weekends to make way for the breakfast crowd, so make sure you take advantage.
Where: 659, 24th Main, 22nd Cross, 2nd Sector, HSR Club Road, HSR Layout
When: Wednesday-Friday 11am-10pm; Saturday-Sunday 9am-10pm; Mondays 11am-10pm. Closed on Tuesdays.
Contact: 080 22581913
Find them on Facebook here.
Check out their website here.
The Kolkata-based ice cream retailers have a fan following in this part of the country, for their unusual and natural flavours such as Orange and Basil, Black Grapes, Nolen Gur {palm jaggery}, and Wasabi. Scoops start at INR 69.
Where: 964, MR Complex, 27th Main Road, Sector 1, HSR Layout
When: 11am-11.30pm
Contact: +91 9535006187
Find them on Facebook here.
Check out their website here.
Luo Han is dedicated to all-vegetarian Chinese and Thai fare. Regulars love the long list of soups and the vegetarian drums of heaven. You can expect to spend about INR 400 for a meal for two.
Where: 666, 27th Main Road, 13th Cross, Sector 1, HSR Layout
When: 11am-3pm and 7pm-11pm
Contact: 080 64505304
Spicy Falafel for INR 65? Yes, please. Just don’t look for authenticity or true-blue flavours here. Their pizzas come in Desi, Mexican, and Thai varieties {INR 150 upwards}. You can also try the pita pockets {INR 70 upwards}.
Where: 778, 22nd Main, 22nd Cross, Club Road, HSR Layout
When: 11am-4pm and 6pm-10pm. Closed on Tuesdays.
Contact: +91 8105711811
There’s plenty of all-veg fare to be had in the area, clearly. This South Indian restaurant {known simply as “Madhuram”} offers breakfast favourites such as idlis {INR 30}, pongal {INR 45}, and a dazzling range of dosas {INR 40 onwards}.
Where: 1st Floor, Fooddays Complex, 5th Main, Sector 6, HSR Layout
When: 12.30-3.30pm and 7pm-10.30pm
Contact: 080 25723543
All manner of combinations of north Indian fare come at polite prices here. Try the paratha combo {INR 90} or the biryani and kabab combo {INR 180}. Just make sure you order the combos before 3pm, as they’re only available till then. After that time, there are plenty of individual north-Indian dishes for the taking.
Where: 78, Ground Floor, Right Wing, 11th Main, 14th Cross, Behind BDA Complex
When: 12.15-3.30pm and 7pm-10.30pm
Contact: 080 49653564
Look for the piping hot chai in several varieties – Pappu ki Chai {INR 20}, Biscoot Wali Chai {INR 40}, and Suleimani chai {INR 35}. Pair these with classic snacks such as puffs {INR 40}, sandwiches {INR 80 upwards}, or even muffins if you’re feeling fancy {INR 40 upwards}.
Where: 251, 19th Main, HSR Layout
When: Friday-Tuesday 10.30am-10pm and Wednesday-Thursday 10am-9pm
Contact: +91 9036026099, 080 25723488
Comments (0)