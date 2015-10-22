Where To Eat In HSR Layout For Under INR 500

Homely and comforting vegetarian north Indian fare rules the roost here. Regulars love the phulka and rice meals {INR 160} and the sweet lassi {INR 50}. Mix-and-match from individual components if that’s more your style – rotis start at INR 15 for the Tava roti, which you can pair with a small dal {INR 80} or a paneer dish {INR 120}.

Where: 1059, 22nd A Main, 22nd Cross, Near Oye Kitchen, Sector 2, HSR Layout

When: 12.30-3.30pm and 7.30-10.30pm; closed on Fridays.

Contact: +91 7829509468

Find them on Facebook here.

Check out their website here.