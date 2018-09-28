Wayanad, Vagamon And Gavi: Weekend Trips To Kerala For INR 5,000 Or Less

One of the hottest tourist destinations in the country, a holiday in Kerala was taken off the cards with the tragic floods. But now, they're ready for you to go back, and support them best -- by holidaying in the God's Own Country. And while a trip here mostly means big bucks, we think otherwise. Budget travellers can still make it if you are prepared to make a few sacrifices. Book a train, park yourself at a homestay and embrace trekking. If you are ready to live with these choices, then, Kerala has plenty on offer. With INR 5,000 or less, you can explore tourist destinations as well as untouched holiday spots. Beachside retreats, hill stations, and wildlife outings are all part of the mix, take a look.
Comments (0)