Wayanad, Vagamon And Gavi: Weekend Trips To Kerala For INR 5,000 Or Less

Since this is one of the closest Kerala destinations, it may be wise to fuel up your car for this one. In the absence of your own transport, buses work best. Wayanad is a homestay paradise so you’ll find plenty within your meagre budget here. But do ensure you book in advance since places tend to fill up fast. Also, look for places that offer home-cooked meals, while you will shell out extra for food, it will still save you plenty. To save more on driving around, pick your favourite activity and plonk yourself at a homestay close by to the destination. For example, if you are here for trekking then stay near Chembra Peak. If wildlife interests you, then, a homestay near the National Park will work best.