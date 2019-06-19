LBBPicks: Top Places In Bangalore To Gorge On Bottomless Buffets

Nestled inside the Renaissance Hotel, Lush will satisfy your senses from the moment you walk in catching your eye with its classy décor and long trail of counters, and with that lovely whiff of well-crafted dishes. The vegetarian buffet at Lush is supposed to be one of the top runners in Bangalore. Enjoy the huge spread inside or move to the outdoor seating with live counters. Whatever you eat, be sure to save space for dessert because Lush’s variety of cakes, pies and Indian sweets will give you a sugar rush that’ll give you the energy to burn off what you ate and go for round two.

