Not interested in the contents of your lunchbox and looking for something heartier? Then this long list of restaurants that serve no-holds-barred buffets in Bangalore will not disappoint you. Suited to every budget, here’s a list of pig-out destinations.
#LBBPicks: Top Places In Bangalore To Gorge On Bottomless Buffets
Ebony
A killer view of the city’s skyline keeps you company as you raid the buffet stations at this rooftop dig. For starters, you get a mix of Indian and Lebanese kebabs and herb-infused soups. Tuck into biryanis, Thai-inspired curries and buttery gravies for the main course.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Ji Hazoor
Decked up to look like something from a Mughal durbar, the restaurant lays out a feast fit for the royals at lunchtime. Ladle piping hot Shorbas into bowls and carry plates of Corn Kebabs, Pulavs, mutton curries, and Rajma. Jamuns, Rasgullas, and pastries do their sweet bit at the end of the meal.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Punjab Bistro
During weekdays, you can feast on a menu that includes typical dishes like Chicken Tikka, Sarson Da Saag, Butter Chicken, and fluffy rotis. Don’t forget to finish up with a Paan Shot – a popular refreshing drink they serve at the end of the meal.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Chutney Chang
The endless buffet includes Chaat counters, live grill stations, Dimsum, and a handful of starters. There are also curries done in Chinese and Indian styles that will go well with the variety of noodles or rice on offer. Desserts include cheesecakes, brownies, and ice creams.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Absolute Barbecue
You can start off by nibbling on the grilled meats, fish, and vegetables that come to your table. Also, make a stop at the Wish Grill where you’ll be served exotic meats like rabbit, emu, shark, and octopus. Do try signature innovations like the Nitrogen Pani Puri, Teppanyaki Ice Cream, Fiery Paan, and the Fried Watermelon.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Barbeque Nation
BBQ Prawns, Cajun Baby Potatoes, Grilled Chicken and a host of other delicacies arrive at your table on mini makeshift grills. After stuffing yourself with biryanis and rich curries, make a beeline for the Kulfi counter for their Paan version.
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
M Cafe
Go pan-Indian here with fresh soups, Silken Tandoori Paneer, Spiced Up Chicken Tikka, and soft breads are worth a try. You’ll leave with a sugar high thanks to the chewy Macaroons, Parfaits, and Panna Cottas.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Memories of China
Ideal for that all-important power lunch, Memories of China’s buffet menu is speckled with Dimsum, meats done-up in classic Chinese sauces, and a variety in noodles and fragrant rice. You can wash it all down with the speciality teas.
- Price for two: ₹ 3000
Shangri La
Oriental, Indian, Continental (Mediterranean, American and some English too), grills, salads and chats, and a whole section for sushi – the bCafé at this swanky hotel, will really spoil you. With live kitchens in each zone, we’re suggesting you eat to your heart’s content, but leave room for dessert!
- Price for two: ₹ 3400
Flechazo
Flechazo in Whitefield showcases modest ambiance that is perfect for family or friends and gives you a fine dining experience but not to the point where you feel like you’re at a black-tie. One of the more reasonably priced buffets, Flechazo offers Indian, Mediterranean as well as Oriental food to get your money’s worth.
- Price for two: ₹ 1300
Lush
Nestled inside the Renaissance Hotel, Lush will satisfy your senses from the moment you walk in catching your eye with its classy décor and long trail of counters, and with that lovely whiff of well-crafted dishes. The vegetarian buffet at Lush is supposed to be one of the top runners in Bangalore. Enjoy the huge spread inside or move to the outdoor seating with live counters. Whatever you eat, be sure to save space for dessert because Lush’s variety of cakes, pies and Indian sweets will give you a sugar rush that’ll give you the energy to burn off what you ate and go for round two.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Rasovara
If you want to feast like royalty, Rasovara in UB City treats you with Rajasthani and Gujarati cuisine and will have you wondering why you left your crown at home. Your army of waiters are so hospitable they will fill your heart as much as they fill your belly. Serving pure vegetarian dishes, the meal begins with jaljeera, buttermilk, and lassi followed by appetizers like paneer balls and corn tikka. The main course includes variants of rotis, sabzis, and curries. Lastly, the dessert serves traditional sweets like malpua and basundi.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Buff Buffet Buff
As the name rightly reflects, Buff Buffet Buff in Koramangala if all about buffets. It prides itself on serving 20 starters, 10 vegetarian and 10 non-vegetarian fresh from the kitchen to your table. Serving North Indian, Chinese, Thai, South Indian, Mongolian and Continental cuisines, Buff Buffet Buff is the perfect place for corporate lunches and special occasions for large groups.
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
The Big Pitcher
Both a club and a microbrewery, the Big Pitcher is the place to feed your bottomless pit of a stomach while kicking back with your friends. Their buffets come with unlimited beer and mocktails options in case you want something to help chow down the food faster, making it one of the hippest buffets in town. They also have a special Asian Food Cravings Buffet which is a lunch buffet of soups, salads, starters, wontons, main courses and desserts. This is inclusive of one free beer/mocktail with unlimited servings of chicken, prawn and fish delicacies.
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
JW Kitchen
The start of the meal includes everything from salads and chaats, to cheese counters and appetisers. You can then move on to the live stations serving Italian pasta and stir-fries. Finish off with a plate piled high with tarts, puddings, and ice-creams.
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
