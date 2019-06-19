#LBBPicks: Top Places In Bangalore To Gorge On Bottomless Buffets

Not interested in the contents of your lunchbox and looking for something heartier? Then this long list of restaurants that serve no-holds-barred buffets in Bangalore will not disappoint you. Suited to every budget, here’s a list of pig-out destinations.

Ebony

A killer view of the city’s skyline keeps you company as you raid the buffet stations at this rooftop dig. For starters, you get a mix of Indian and Lebanese kebabs and herb-infused soups. Tuck into biryanis, Thai-inspired curries and buttery gravies for the main course.

Casual Dining

Ebony - Hotel Ivory Tower

4.1

Hotel Ivory Tower, 13th Floor, 84, MG Road, Ashok Nagar,Bengaluru

Ji Hazoor

Decked up to look like something from a Mughal durbar, the restaurant lays out a feast fit for the royals at lunchtime. Ladle piping hot Shorbas into bowls and carry plates of Corn Kebabs, Pulavs, mutton curries, and Rajma. Jamuns, Rasgullas, and pastries do their sweet bit at the end of the meal.

Casual Dining

Ji Hazoor

3.5

TR-9, Plot 95, ITPL Main Road, EPIP Zone, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Punjab Bistro

During weekdays, you can feast on a menu that includes typical dishes like Chicken Tikka, Sarson Da Saag, Butter Chicken, and fluffy rotis. Don’t forget to finish up with a Paan Shot – a popular refreshing drink they serve at the end of the meal.

Casual Dining

Punjab Bistro

SJR Primus, Ground Floor, 1, 7th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

Chutney Chang

The endless buffet includes Chaat counters, live grill stations, Dimsum, and a handful of starters. There are also curries done in Chinese and Indian styles that will go well with the variety of noodles or rice on offer. Desserts include cheesecakes, brownies, and ice creams.

Casual Dining

Chutney Chang

4.1

HM Eleganza, 31, Museum Road, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

Absolute Barbecue

You can start off by nibbling on the grilled meats, fish, and vegetables that come to your table. Also, make a stop at the Wish Grill where you’ll be served exotic meats like rabbit, emu, shark, and octopus. Do try signature innovations like the Nitrogen Pani Puri, Teppanyaki Ice Cream, Fiery Paan, and the Fried Watermelon.

Casual Dining

AB's - Absolute Barbecues

4.2

90/4, 3rd Floor, Near Park Plaza Hotel, Outer Ring Road, Marathahalli, Bengaluru

Barbeque Nation

BBQ Prawns, Cajun Baby Potatoes, Grilled Chicken and a host of other delicacies arrive at your table on mini makeshift grills. After stuffing yourself with biryanis and rich curries, make a beeline for the Kulfi counter for their Paan version.

Casual Dining

Barbeque Nation

4.2

86, 1st Cross Lane, 1st Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

M Cafe

Go pan-Indian here with fresh soups, Silken Tandoori Paneer, Spiced Up Chicken Tikka, and soft breads are worth a try. You’ll leave with a sugar high thanks to the chewy Macaroons, Parfaits, and Panna Cottas.

Cafes

M Cafe - Bengaluru Marriott Hotel

4.1

Bengaluru Marriott Hotel, 75, 8th Road, EPIP Area, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Memories of China

Ideal for that all-important power lunch, Memories of China’s buffet menu is speckled with Dimsum, meats done-up in classic Chinese sauces, and a variety in noodles and fragrant rice. You can wash it all down with the speciality teas.

Fine Dining

Memories Of China - Vivanta by Taj

4.4

Vivanta by Taj, 41/3, MG Road, Sivanchetti Gardens, Bengaluru

Shangri La

Oriental, Indian, Continental (Mediterranean, American and some English too), grills, salads and chats, and a whole section for sushi – the bCafé  at this swanky hotel, will really spoil you. With live kitchens in each zone, we’re suggesting you eat to your heart’s content, but leave room for dessert!

Fine Dining

b Café

4.5

Shangri-La Hotel, 56/6-B, Palace Road, Vasanth Nagar, Bengaluru

Flechazo

Flechazo in Whitefield showcases modest ambiance that is perfect for family or friends and gives you a fine dining experience but not to the point where you feel like you’re at a black-tie. One of the more reasonably priced buffets, Flechazo offers Indian, Mediterranean as well as Oriental food to get your money’s worth.

Casual Dining

Flechazo

4.0

Santhosh Towers, 2nd Floor, 120/A-3, Road 3, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Lush

Nestled inside the Renaissance Hotel, Lush will satisfy your senses from the moment you walk in catching your eye with its classy décor and long trail of counters, and with that lovely whiff of well-crafted dishes. The vegetarian buffet at Lush is supposed to be one of the top runners in Bangalore. Enjoy the huge spread inside or move to the outdoor seating with live counters. Whatever you eat, be sure to save space for dessert because Lush’s variety of cakes, pies and Indian sweets will give you a sugar rush that’ll give you the energy to burn off what you ate and go for round two. 

Casual Dining

Lush - Renaissance Hotel

4.4

Renaissance Hotel, 17 & 17/1, 6th Race Course Road, Madhava Nagar, Bengaluru

Rasovara

If you want to feast like royalty, Rasovara in UB City treats you with Rajasthani and Gujarati cuisine and will have you wondering why you left your crown at home. Your army of waiters are so hospitable they will fill your heart as much as they fill your belly. Serving pure vegetarian dishes, the meal begins with jaljeera, buttermilk, and lassi followed by appetizers like paneer balls and corn tikka. The main course includes variants of rotis, sabzis, and curries. Lastly, the dessert serves traditional sweets like malpua and basundi.

Casual Dining

Rasovara

4.1

UB City, Level 2, Vittal Mallaya Road, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

Buff Buffet Buff

As the name rightly reflects, Buff Buffet Buff in Koramangala if all about buffets. It prides itself on serving 20 starters, 10 vegetarian and 10 non-vegetarian fresh from the kitchen to your table. Serving North Indian, Chinese, Thai, South Indian, Mongolian and Continental cuisines, Buff Buffet Buff is the perfect place for corporate lunches and special occasions for large groups. 

Casual Dining

Buff Buffet Buff - BluPetal Hotel

4.1

BluPetal Hotel, 60, JNC Road, 5th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

The Big Pitcher

Both a club and a microbrewery, the Big Pitcher is the place to feed your bottomless pit of a stomach while kicking back with your friends. Their buffets come with unlimited beer and mocktails options in case you want something to help chow down the food faster, making it one of the hippest buffets in town. They also have a special Asian Food Cravings Buffet which is a lunch buffet of soups, salads, starters, wontons, main courses and desserts. This is inclusive of one free beer/mocktail with unlimited servings of chicken, prawn and fish delicacies.

Breweries

Big Pitcher

4.2

LR Arcade, 4121, Old Airport Road, HAL 2nd Stage, Kodihalli, Bengaluru

JW Kitchen

The start of the meal includes everything from salads and chaats, to cheese counters and appetisers. You can then move on to the live stations serving Italian pasta and stir-fries. Finish off with a plate piled high with tarts, puddings, and ice-creams.

Fine Dining

JW Kitchen - JW Marriott

4.4

JW Marriott, 24/1, Vittal Mallya Road, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

