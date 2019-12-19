Buy A Pair Of Native Shoes To Weather The Monsoon

The label really makes you feel their tagline with every step you take. Keeping things as fuss-free, green and clean as possible, the shoes are made of a rubber-like, eco-friendly EVA material with low emission manufacturing. The shoes don’t just look good but are made from a foam-injection moulding process that makes it exceptionally comfortable for daily-wear {say goodbye to pains and aches}.

The shoes are packaged in cutesy, recyclable materials and Native goes the extra mile by donating one per cent of its sales to environmental causes. We adore the Jefferson, The Howard and Verona from their current catalogue. You could also do with the Jericho or Blanca in your life. Let us know how that goes.