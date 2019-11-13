Looking for more than just a cup of coffee to perk you up on a weekend or after a tiring day at work? Why not get your best buddies and put your heads together over some board games? Or, perhaps, lose yourself in a book with some food and drinks for company. With several cafes in the city serving more than just great food, we picked out the ones which offer you a spot of board games and a choice of books. Thank us later!
More than just Snacking: Cafes that offer Books and Board Games Too
Dice n Dine
If it’s board games you’re looking for, then Dice n Dine is where you should head to. With a collection of over 400 games (yes, you read it right), we bet they can keep you engaged for an entire weekend! Stocking everything from classics like Scrabble and Pictionary to European games like The Settlers of Catan, Puerto Rico and Ticket to Ride, they even let you buy some of them. You will be charged a nominal amount (INR 195) for an hour of playing, which can be redeemed on food.
- Price for two: ₹ 900
Chavadi
While Chavadi does not have board games, they do have something innovative to entertain you. Make way to their Story Wall (blackboards, basically) where the owners start a story thread and you get to take it forward. So, by the end of your meal here, you can expect to see an interesting tale, with inputs from different customers. They also have a well-stocked library, so you can sit back with your favourite novel (you can even buy it), a mug of beer and make most of the rooftop ambience.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Cafe Terra
This one’s for the comic book enthusiasts. From superhero comics to good old Tinkle, you will be spoilt for choice. Alas, no board games here. But, we think the great food (their breakfasts come highly recommended) and the selection of comics more than make up for that.
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Champaca
The bookstore which is part of Champaca cafe is something you will fall in love with. The collection is curated and you can buy books as diverse as philosophy and poetry. We spotted sci-fi books such as Graham Masteron's White Bones rubbing shoulders with Jumpha Lahiri's The Lowland. The bookshelves, which looks straight out of a Hogwarts library, has got even a small sliding ladder you can climb to reach books on the higher levels!
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Dialogues Cafe
A cafe, workspace and library of sorts, all rolled into one, Dialogues Cafe is called more of a ‘social club’ or a ‘social experiment.’ So while you lounge about reading a book, talking to a friend, having a cup of coffee (and some snacks, of course) or just working away (did we mention they have high-speed WiFi?), all you need to pay for is the time you spend. There are two plans: unlimited food and beverage at INR 220 for the first hour, and INR 3 per minute after that. There's a lean plan at Rs.100 per hour, as well.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
