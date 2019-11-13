More than just Snacking: Cafes that offer Books and Board Games Too

While Chavadi does not have board games, they do have something innovative to entertain you. Make way to their Story Wall (blackboards, basically) where the owners start a story thread and you get to take it forward. So, by the end of your meal here, you can expect to see an interesting tale, with inputs from different customers. They also have a well-stocked library, so you can sit back with your favourite novel (you can even buy it), a mug of beer and make most of the rooftop ambience.