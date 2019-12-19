Bangalore's First Cotton Candy Exclusive Cafe Is Here And You've Got To Check It Out!

If you're the kind who is well above the cutesy age of eating cotton candy, but consistently buy it at the traffic lights, we've got great news for you! Bangalore now officially has a cafe that is dedicated to all things cotton candy. Called Candy Cloud Factory, this place is located in Koramangala, and is actually the brain-child of four 19-year-old students of CMS University. At this dreamy cafe, you get over 50 types of candy and desserts, which means if you have even half a sweet tooth, make a beeline here.

Of course they have sandwiches, burgers, shakes, waffles and deep fried things including cheese pops, fries, potato poppers if you don't like dessert. Either way though, you need to try the unique The Cotton Candy Burrito'. Their piece de resistance, so to speak, it is a combination of ice cream, wrapped in fluffy cotton candy. Pick from mocha, Oreo, unicorn (for Instagram, of course!), vanilla and strawberry.

Kids, and kids at heart, you'll love this place!