Ceramics To Learning The Art: Head To This Pottery Studio In HSR Layout For All Things Clay

For all you folks who have a thing for anything and everything ceramic, head to Swaa Clay Studio in HSR Layout. More than being just a studio that sells ceramic products that can make their way to your dining table, coffee table or walls, it's also a studio where you can learn the art of pottery. Run by Swapnil Pandeya, the studio is perfect for all you Hari Potters who want to get their hands dirty and make a vase, a bowl, or pretty much recreate an Oddly Satisfying clay product. Swapnil's design philosophy is rooted in spirals and florals, and you will see her products incorporating the same in design, shape, and even colour. Very earthy colours with layered glazing. Think hues of green, brown, blue, indigo, red, and brown on vases, bowls, plates, cups, and mugs. She even has home decor pieces like Buddhas you can hang at home or miniature pieces like tortoises and rabbits that you can use as a paperweight or even to just add to the aesthetics at home. Prices start at INR 350. She conducts a five-day workshop where you will learn all the nuances there is to pottery. And the best part? You can take your craft home; all glazed and ready to be used. If you are signing up for the workshop, it's spread across five weeks with one class per week and throughout the course, you have access to the studio to get your skills sharpened. There's also the hand-building workshop that adults and kids can sign up for as well. You will learn four different techniques and make your own articles too. And yes, you will be able to take them home too.