Its A Battle Of The Wits In These Traditional Games Made Of India, By India, For India By This Brand!

Chaya Nisarga, a Bangalore based arts and crafts brand that works towards the revival of dying art and game forms in Karnataka. Started by Mr. Ravishankar Shinde in 2000, Chaya Nisarga works with self-help groups and NGOs across Karnataka. They make products like traditional game boards, wooden puzzles, educational toys and artefacts for your house. Think board games like snakes and ladders, tic tac toe, chess, parcheesi (traditional ludo) and navakankari (nine men morris). All the board games are made on organic kora cotton and are hand painted with traditional art forms using non-toxic paints by the self-help groups that Mr.Ravi supports.

He also has a range of educational toys made out of wood that helps in the revival of the traditional art forms and also develops the motor skills of the kids, plus they are sustainable. Shop nine-piece puzzle, 19 piece puzzle, pentominoes, bramhagopura (stacking towers or tower of Hanoi) and puzzle cube. The prices here start at INR 400 and upwards. You can also buy the three puzzles in a box that both you and your little one could enjoy. They also have farm animals, jigsaw animals, 24 pieces of wooden blocks, fridge magnets and rainbow stacking puzzle. All the puzzles and educational toys are made out of wood and are painted with non-toxic paints.



If you are looking for handmade artefacts, find wall hanging Ganesha made out of clay, coconut shell clocks, and traditional wooden measuring jars. You can place an order with them through facebook, instagram or their website. They also participate in pop-ups in the city, so keep an eye out.