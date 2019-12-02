Going by the rise in home bakers in the city, baking seems to have gained a following and how! With passionate bakers experimenting with flavours and ingredients, we wouldn’t be surprised if you feel driven to give it a try too. After all, what could be better than making your own baked treats and devouring them? This Christmas season, bake your own plum cakes, cinnamon rolls and all the goodies you want. You can finally have the cake and eat it to!
Whip Up Cakes & Bakes For Christmas With These Baking Classes
Lavonne Academy Of Baking Science And Pastry Arts
Love those elaborate tiered cakes, cute cupcakes and perfectly baked pies? Pick from Lavonne’s courses and you’ll get to make them all yourself! With six-week courses, an intensive 480-hour diploma programme and even weekend courses, you get to learn everything from the basics of bread to savoury bakes and speciality cakes or desserts. They also have masterclasses every now and then, headed by chefs and cake artists from across the globe. Get ready for Christmas with the spirit of cooking!
Price: INR 4,000 upwards
Shini's Baking and Culinary Academy
Simple tea cakes, croissants, muffins, cookies and tarts as well as rich chocolate cakes and gourmet bakes find their way into the lessons here, all led by Subhasini Muthu Kumar. Plus, classes for eggless and sugar-free desserts! Trying your hand at baking for the first time? Look out for her one-day workshops for beginners that will take you through the fundamentals and give you necessary tips and details. Spread some love and warmth this Christmas!
Price: INR 1,000 upwards
Caroline’s Baking Class
City-based home baker, Caroline Radhakrishnan believes in keeping it simple when it comes to baking. So, her three-day basic sessions include theory, demonstration and hands-on lessons for breads, cakes, cookies and a selection of desserts. What’s more, even your little ones can join you in whipping up goodies like breadsticks, choco chip cookies, buns, pizza bases and chocolate brownies. Read more about it here.
Price: INR 4,000 upwards
Institute Of Baking And Cake Art
Started in 2000, way before the onset of home bakers and baking classes in the city, Institute of Baking and Cake Art’s programmes include three-day classes, extensive six-week courses to an elaborate 14-week Diploma. Oh, and a Children’s Home Baking Course for young bakers, too! Want to specialise in certain bakes? Go for their weeklong sessions on Breads & Rolls, Pastries & Snacks and Cookies & Slices, among others. Bring joy to the world this Christmas by baking some delicious knick-knacks for your loved ones.
Price: INR 6,000 upwards
Menna’s Baking Classes
Cupcakes with buttercream icing for beginners, marble cakes, pineapple upside-down cakes, and red velvet cakes are just some of the goodies you can learn to bake at Marina Charles’s classes. You can also learn to bake bread. Apart from weekend lessons, she also has one-on-one sessions on weekdays.
Price: INR 1,800 upwards
University Of Agricultural Sciences
Wondering what an institution of agricultural education and research is doing among baking classes in the city? Well, the university has a Bakery Training Unit under its Directorate of Extension, which offers non-degree courses. Having been around since 1968, they are probably one of the oldest baking classes you’ll find in Bangalore! Open to college students, housewives as well as working professionals, they have a 14-week course in Baking Technology and a shorter, four-week course on Bakery Product Preparation to sign up for. They also do three-day sessions for a couple of batches during summer holidays.
Price: INR 1,700 upwards
Manju’s Cooking Classes
Be it good old butter cakes and gooey brownies or the more extravagant Battenberg cake and Apple Crumble muffins, Manju’s baking classes might just help you ace it all. Expect detailed demos and hands-on sessions to familiarise you with the process, along with precise recipes. And, given the baker’s expertise, you’ll also be armed with some useful tips and tricks too, by the end of the lessons! Get ready for Christmas with all these skills.
Price: INR 1,500 upwards
Cook And Bake With Deepali
With the help and guidance of passionate baker and Chef, Deepali Sawant, you should be able to whip up the best bakes in town from tea cakes to tarts. Execute some of her delicious tried and tested recipes in her one-day workshops and learn how to bake anything from batches of whole wheat cookies to cinnamon rolls and focaccia bread. You will be provided with all the baking ingredients, material and equipment you will need at the classes. All you will have to bring is your passion and enthusiasm for baking to the table (and an appetite too). Get your Christmas spirit on with these amazing baking classes.
Price: INR 3,000 upwards
Cooking With Shruti
A three to four-hour long session with this self-taught cook and you’ll be baking everything from puffs to cakes with finesse and confidence. Shruti’s classes are usually conducted for groups, but you can have a one-on-one class with her if you like by informing her much in advance. From a chocolate class to a bread class, learn to bake up a storm of deliciousness with Shruti.
Price: INR 1,500 upwards
