Look Like A Rajput Prince With Outfits From This Bespoke Studio In Brigade Road

Chhota Label Of Luxury, an ethnic men's wear store based out of Pali (Rajasthan) specialises in bandhgalas, jodhpuri suits, Nehru jackets, sherwanis and suits. Opened recently in Bangalore, if you are a Groom-to-be, Chhota Label is the one store you must visit. Find achkans and sherwani sets made out of raw silk with zari embroidery with floral and paisley motifs that look regal and is a perfect outfit for your big day. Pair the sherwani with dupattas made of velvet, georgette, crepe, and silk in colours of white, maroon, blue and peaches adorned with motifs that match with the sherwani you pick.

Looking for something more understated and to wear to a family or friend's wedding? Chhota Label offers you that as well. Find Nehru jackets with digital prints paired with draped kurtas, sets in linen, cotton, and raw silk that works well for a casual party. A white raw silk achkan sherwani with pastel floral embroidery with embellished buttons is my pick from Chhota Label. Apart from clothing, find accessories such as layered pearl chains, pocket squares, brooches and mojris with motifs embroidered on velvet and silk. A Jodhpuri set is priced at INR 30,000 (including material and stitching ) and upwards depending on your requirements. They also stock up on three-piece suits for men which is great for a wedding reception or formal event.