This Colonial Homestay In Ooty Will Transport You And Bae Straight To Downtown Abbey

What we love about this beautiful homestay is its very distinct and heavy colonial architecture and feel. Be it the Victorian drawing room with a fireplace, four-poster beds in the bedrooms, or the antique furniture around the house, everything about this homestay speaks about the time British used to stay here. The fireplace happens to be our favourite spot simply because on a cool night there’s nothing better than settling down with a book or your iPod. Did we mention that there’s even a grand piano in the drawing room? Also, the British feel doesn’t just stop at the decor and look of the homestay. Even the staff are well mannered and friendly. To say the least, their quick and always available on call attitude, made us feel like we have a butler for ourselves.