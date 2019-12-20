Batman And Friends Reside Right Inside This Garage Store In Ulsoor

Batman, Superman, Hellboy, Naruto, and Darth Vader are all here at The Vault Gundam Galaxy. It’s your one-stop authorised shop for all collectables, licensed toys, and merchandise. Okay, first of all, no amount of words can describe what it’s to be inside The Vault, especially if you are a hardcore comic book geek like this writer. You'll find action figures from almost all comics books you might have grown up to including the ever-popular anime genre. Even action figurines from movie franchises, series franchises, and game franchises are available here. We are talking about the popular ones such as Star Wars, The Avengers, Spider-Man, Daredevil, Assasins Creed, and Injustice.

The collectables you get here are not your regular Funskool action figures. These are highly-detailed, scaled versions of every imaginable pop culture, anime, movie characters, and die-cast cars. The store is also an authorised distributor of manufacturers such as Kotobukiya, Square Enix, Hot Toys, Enterbay, and Iron Studios. For a serious collector, you get your money’s worth here. For a broke person, you can probably visit the store to get the kicks. But hey, the products are priced between INR 500 and INR 3L, so you do have some stuff that you can get that might fit your budget.

