Dream About Cupcakes? Make It Come True A Dozen At A Time From This Baker

If you think desserts make the Earth spin, we’re with you. Dream A Dozen is helping the Earth by baking enough to help it spin, and keep our sugar cravings satisfied. Their biggest sellers? Cupcakes. Vanilla, salted caramel, chocolate, mocha, oreo, caramel popcorn, Nutella, and they can all be stuffed with your favourite flavour too!

A treat for the tummy, and for the eyes too, because they’re decorated with soft buttercream, royal icing, cream cheese frosting, or ganache. Piped to look like flowers, succulents and cool ombre patterns, it’s literal eye candy we say. And everything is eggless! We’d never know if we weren’t told. A box of six basic flavours costs INR 320, and one with premium flavours is INR 380. Delivery and packaging costs are extra. Of course, if you want to customise the number or types of flavours in the box you can, and the price changes accordingly.

Have a special occasion that warrants more (or less) than cupcakes? They also take orders for cakes, cookies, brownies, cake pops, and tarts. Should you want something different, feel free to ask, and if they can they will; Just give them an idea of what you’re looking for and they’ll deliver. Custom orders will need to be placed 24-48 hours in advance. They deliver through food delivery services, but if you’d rather pick it up from their JP Nagar kitchen, that works too.