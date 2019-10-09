Drop In To Kamat For A Exclusive Uttar Karnataka Unlimited Meal!

The Kamat Bugle rock restaurant situated at bugle rock Basavanagudi is a place that one can't hit for an awesome Uttar Karnataka lunch. The hotel provides a standard unlimited thali option for just 175/-. The special unlimited thali is around 300₹+. The interior is well light and has good ventilation also. We ordered the standard thali for lunch and it was just wonderful and light. They provide you with Jolada / jowar roti with butter cubes (unlimited) which are perfectly cooked and one can have at least 5-6 Rotis easily with brinjal curry. The sambar and rice served with different types of kallu (pulses and grains) palaya was so well blended with masala and prepared well to satisfy your palate. Do try this restaurant if you are around bugle rock and relish the taste of Uttar Karnataka food.