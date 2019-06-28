Emperor Size Parathas & Lassi For A Hearty Meal

Once you see the size of what they serve you, one is gonna faint. The Paratha or lassi or Chaas, whatever you take. It's served in three sizes, Queen- Big one, King-Bigger one, Emperor- Biggest. The ambience of Mooch Marod is set to a typical Punjabi style with beds and desks to eat. I tried the King size Paratha of mixed vegetables. Unbeatably, this is one of the best Paratha I have had in Bengaluru. The king size paratha is about 18 to 19 inches, served with a big chunk of homemade butter. All the vegetables were in the right proportion. Such big parathas are amazingly toasted. No complaints at all. Gulkand Lassi: Fantastic is one word to describe. Homemade Gulkand infused with lassi. Wah Wah! Kesar Pista Lassi: One who likes Kesar Pista would love this. Masala Chaas: Rich Chaas, with masala, was fantastic.