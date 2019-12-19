Play Dress Up This Wedding Season With Outfits From Samyakk

Samyakk located in Richmond Road is home to gorgeous sarees, salwar, anarkalis and lehengas for the upcoming wedding season. If you are a person who has to attend weddings all around the year and just don't seem to have enough outfits, then head to Samyakk. Started back in 2007 by Mr. Gyanender Kumar and Kamlesh Kumar, this clothing store would make sure you are party/wedding-ready every time you walk in. The store has five floors with each floor dedicated to one particular kind of clothing.

The ground and first floors are the humble abode to sarees in different fabrics such as chiffon, georgette, organza, cotton, and silks starting at INR 2,000. From simple everyday wear to exquisite sarees for a party or wedding or rather even your own wedding, they have it all here. The second floor is dedicated to anarkalis, indo-western gowns and salwar sets for women starting at INR 3,000. With embellished gowns, salwar sets made out of silk and anarkalis with crystals, there's something for everyone and each occasion. The third floor is for all the brides to be! With an extensive bridal collection- lehengas, gowns, and anarkalis - find the perfect outfit for a sangeet, reception and Mehendi at Samyakk.



Men, don't feel left out! The fourth floor is entirely dedicated to men with ethnic wear such as sherwanis (for all the grooms-to-be), kurta-pyjama sets and western wear such as suits and tuxedos made in silk, linen, cotton and raw silk. All outfits are made by the in-house team of designers and craftsmen. However, they also do source a few outfits from across India.

