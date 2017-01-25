Handpainted Sarees, Lehengas For Kids, And Ethnic Footwear: Safina Plaza Has Something For Everyone

Safina Plaza has been the Commercial Street go-to for everyone {and their mothers} for as long as we can possibly remember. It’s a place that’s in constant exhibition mode and we know we can get everything from clothes and footwear to bed sheets and home decor there. But, as we discovered, Safina Plaza is a goldmine for ethnic wear and you really can’t go much wrong if you’re looking to do some wedding-season shopping here. So, here’s a list of what you can expect if you’re planning a trip there soon…
- Nearest Metro Station: Cubbon Park
Saloni
We’re always on the lookout for ready-made blouses {mostly, to wear them as quirky crop tops} and Saloni’s got them all. From the heavily embroidered Rajasthani styles to the subtle kalamkari prints, their tables are filled with all kinds of blouses that we’re dying to buy for party season!
Cube
We’re pretty sure embroidered flats have replaced fancy heels as the quintessential party-wear shoe. So, head to Cube for sequinned juttis, beaded flip-flops, Kolhapuris with mirror-work and way, way more than your everyday chappal. What do you leave with? Footwear that works just as well with a kurta and jeans as it does with a lehenga.
Simply Cute
Every time we see a paparazzi shot of celebrity offspring in their designer outifts, our hearts just melt all over the floor. If you’re a parent {or doting aunt/uncle}, you already know how difficult it is to get unique ethnic wear for your little girl. And that’s where Simply Cute Kids Wear comes in. Snag some adorable anarkalis, lehengas, gowns and frocks in silks, satin and cotton for the little princess. They also have beautifully designed, comfortable daily wear.
Studio Y
Pretty much the only store at Safina Plaza that has western-wear, Studio Y had us floored for a while now. Get summery clothes, hair accessories, stationery and other quirky accessories and apparel at this charming little store. But head here for their kurtas courtesy Linen Fiesta. Plus, designer Nikita Jain’s occasion-wear range.
Tilottama
There’s nothing that feels as good as wearing a great saree. While Tilottama has all the usual Tussar silk, cotton and pure silk sarees in indigo, kalamkari and block prints, we’ve got our eyes on their hand painted sarees. Individually hand-painted on dyed cotton, no two sarees from this range are the same. So, you can rest assured that no one in the world will have the same thing.
