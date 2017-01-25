Handpainted Sarees, Lehengas For Kids, And Ethnic Footwear: Safina Plaza Has Something For Everyone

Safina Plaza has been the Commercial Street go-to for everyone {and their mothers} for as long as we can possibly remember. It’s a place that’s in constant exhibition mode and we know we can get everything from clothes and footwear to bed sheets and home decor there. But, as we discovered, Safina Plaza is a goldmine for ethnic wear and you really can’t go much wrong if you’re looking to do some wedding-season shopping here. So, here’s a list of what you can expect if you’re planning a trip there soon…