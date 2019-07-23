This Vegetarian Place Offers Amazing Pan Asian Delights In Jayanagar

Patio-805 is a pure Vegetarian bistro serving Pan Asian cuisine. It is located right next to Start bucks in Jayanagar 4th block. A gem of a place offering a very unique experience of Pan Asian cuisine and that too being pure vegetarian makes it one of a kind places to visit in Bangalore. The whole ambience setup and arrangement is very classy and elegant, they have both indoor and outdoor seating arrangement along with an additional floor for a large group and party kind of arrangements. Food is amazing with delicious and exotic items from pan Asia cuisine. many of must-try items include dim sums, sizzlers, hot pot, deep-fried wonton, crispy lotus stem in honey chilli, vegetable fritters on sugarcane sticks, lemongrass ice cream, basil ice cream, red wine and fig ice cream and also these being most ordered items as well. A place for a delightful & exotic pan Asian cuisine experience, definitely a must-stop destination for pan Asian cuisine lovers. Every item in the menu sounds and feels like a must-try item, starting from beverages and appetizers to main course and desserts. Every category of the menu is an experience worth trying. The menu category even includes waffles, sizzlers and coffee all with a Pan Asian touch. Service is highly professional and serving of the food is on right on time. There is a very good amount of space to park both 2 wheeler and 4 wheeler securely and comfortably in front of the restaurant so parking shouldn't be a problem.