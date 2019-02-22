Break The Internet Not The Bank By Scoring New Threads From These Export Surplus Stores In Kalyan Nagar

With an extensive collection that will have you picking up everything from your next party dress to Friday Formal, Classy Rags is easily the best export surplus store in Kalyan Nagar (according to us of course). You can find 'Indian' brands such as Allen Solly along with international high street brands such as Abercrombie & Fitch, F&F, Hollister and Timberland) at seriously low prices. And in sizes for anyone aged 0 and up, so you know we mean business when we say this is the best store.

