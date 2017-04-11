From Florals To Abstracts, RC Puram Is The Place To Score Fabric For Dresses Or Cushions

Don’t end up on a wild goose chase for the perfect fabric, as this may not be the perfect market for that. Rather explore the fabrics to see if that suits your design. Some of the fabric pieces sold by kilos may not be sufficient for your dress or blouse, so please go with a rough idea on the length of the fabric you require, before you buy it. Always know your fabrics. The options and variety can be overwhelming, I know. Some fabrics shrink after wash and some bleed. So stick to the fabrics you know well, like cottons, linens , rayon etc.

Don’t forget to check the finish of the fabric. For me the finish of the fabric is extremely important. If you are shopping for the first time, just go with your gut feeling. This is not one of those fancy markets, so go with realistic expectations. Here are two dresses I got stitched from the fabrics I got at RC Puram.

The post first appeared on the blog Style Inked. Read the full post here.