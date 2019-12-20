Face The Monster Burger Challenge At The Republican!

Food Challenges In Bangalore are Rare, apart from the rare pizza-eating or even Biriyani challenges which aren’t that common or popular. But an international style burger challenge in Namma Bengaluru, that’s cool and I was up for it. Are you up for The Monster Burger Challenge From The Republican, in Indranagar? Well, that got too interested, read on. The Republican is the revamped version of Bengaluru's good old favourite Woodstok, which is now gone through a Grecian makeover, more specifically a Santorini Blue treatment that takes you to the beautiful Greek island, minus a boarding pass. We started small, with a few mocktails to prep our tracts on what is to come, and treated carefully with sliders first, before even deciding to attempt the challenge. These Unassuming Sliders are a Tiny Sample of what challenge awaits here. These time gorgeous Vegetarian Sliders were good to hold, Crispy Patty to taste, Delicious layers between the buns, simply a good old burger made well in miniature size, sitting well with is us. While waiting for Monster, we did sample some regular burgers, Offcourse we shared. Then the Big Mamma Of All Burgers Appeared. The Massive 500 gm Patty Between Massive Burger Bun, Baked In House with loaded veggies and cheese making the whole monster weigh a kilo. All you have to do to WIN is to consume this Unassuming Goodness in 40 minutes or less, and this monster is on the house. Else you need to shell out a cool 650 Bucks for a monster. What you get to finish is a small portion of Coleslaw on the side, a bunch of wedges and a tall glass of milkshake to help you in the process. I was a huge fan of the Pizzas from Woodstok, and am glad they didn’t change a bit to their delicious pizza oven and the Chef. The Leo Hortus Pizza was just perfect with an overload of Babycorn, Mushroom, Bell Peppers, Onion N Olives Followed by a Classic Quadro Fromage Pizza, which was cheesy, yummy, diet killer, do watch out for the superb cheese pull. The desserts we tried were minimal, obviously after attempting the challenge and accepting defeat. The cheesecake was good, but the chocolate ganache tart with a tinge of coffee was delicious and probably the most decadent. So, what are you waiting for, take the monster burger challenge and put your name up the wall| or settle for yummy pizzas and decadent desserts?