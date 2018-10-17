Ladies! Get Your Glam On This Festive Season With Our Ultimate Guide

If you’ve got a bunch of events to attend, with limited clothing options, accessories are your best friend! The same outfit can be a part of different ensembles, and if you don’t want to buy, just rent! The easiest way is to use different stoles and dupattas to change things up a bit. Looking to channel different vibes for different nights (or days)? Before you throw a shoe at us for suggesting Comm Street, Jeweller’s Street is a good place to start, even if you’re just repolishing or fixing up old pieces. If you’re looking for the same street options on a tighter budget, Jayanagar is a good option if that’s closer. If you’re looking for something aesthetic and exclusive try The House Of Tamara, or something contemporary in silver from Antegra. Want something more funky? Psybaba can help you out!

