Ladies! Ditch Your Heels, Pick Up These Festive Juttis And Look Like Princess Jasmine

Whether you're attending a friend's sangeet or thinking about what to wear to the next festival, it's easy to put all your efforts into planning your entire outfit, only to completely forget about your footwear in the process. We've all been there. Fortunately, you can now order pretty juttis for all occasions from Fiah (delivery takes only 1-2 days within Bangalore, and 4-5 days outside the city) and forget about all your footwear woes!

Created early in 2019, by fashion designing students Nafiya Monis and Juveriah Tasneem, Fiah (a blend of their names) is a luxury shoe brand that exclusively makes juttis. Each piece is intricately handcrafted by local artisans using raw silk and linen, and has a fun name to go with it. What caught our eye was their Genie In A Jutti - a blue and green pair with French sequins, guaranteed to make you feel like Princess Jasmine. We also loved Daydream (katdaana, pearls and seed beads on raw silk fabric) and Royals, featuring tassels and zardosi designs. Wear them to a formal event or a small gathering - there's no way they won't win you compliments.

Prices start from INR 2,000 and can go up to INR 3,000. Plus, you get them in a wide range of sizes (so if you have big feet, like yours truly, don't worry - there's something for you too). At the moment, they only take orders on Facebook and Instagram, so if you're looking for a pretty pair of juttis that goes with everything, you know where to go!