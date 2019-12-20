From Yum Food To Foosball To Go Karting, This Cafe On Kanakapura Road Has Got It All!

Burnout Cafe located about 15kms from the city is just great to hangout with your friends. The ambiance is simple yet refreshing and the host of activities on offer is surely going to make your visit a memorable one. The crown jewel, Go-Karting, is sure to leave your blood rushing and adrenaline pumping. Go-Karting costs are Rs. 300 for 10 laps. They have special offers on weekdays and at different hours of day too! The cafe is located about 100m off the Kanakapura main road and easy to miss, so don't forget to turn on Google maps!