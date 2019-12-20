Burnout Cafe located about 15kms from the city is just great to hangout with your friends. The ambiance is simple yet refreshing and the host of activities on offer is surely going to make your visit a memorable one. The crown jewel, Go-Karting, is sure to leave your blood rushing and adrenaline pumping. Go-Karting costs are Rs. 300 for 10 laps. They have special offers on weekdays and at different hours of day too! The cafe is located about 100m off the Kanakapura main road and easy to miss, so don't forget to turn on Google maps!
From Yum Food To Foosball To Go Karting, This Cafe On Kanakapura Road Has Got It All!
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Service is a bit slow but if you've good company, then it's nothing.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Big Group, Bae
