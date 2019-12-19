This Furniture Store In Indiranagar Will Take You Back In Time

Looking for furniture made out of teak wood that takes you back to your ancestral house? Head straight to Furn Decor in Indiranagar. This little store is easy to miss as you walk along 100 feet road, but do keep an eye out. Find a range of furniture made out of teak wood, rosewood, and rubberwood inspired by antique techniques with a modern twist. Established in 2014, they stock up on dining tables, cabinets, pooja cabinets, wooden beds, and modular kitchen fittings. The cabinets with traditionally carved motifs add charm to the pooja room and are priced at INR 6,000 and upwards. The antique chairs with plastic weaves reminded me of the chairs used by my granddad.

Choose from a range of wardrobes made out rose and teak wood or even get your design custom made at Furn Decor. If you are looking for dining tables, they have got you sorted. A 4 x 3 dining table is priced at INR 30,000 made out of teak wood. The cabinets are functional, compact and designed with maximum storage capacity, priced at INR 10,000 and upwards. They also customise furniture according to your preference and deliver at your doorstep at an extra cost. You can also buy mattresses, cushions, and pillows and complete all your furniture shopping under one roof.