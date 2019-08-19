Gobble up churros is a Spanish cafe that specializes in Spanish desserts and food. They have a variety of sweet and savoury snacks that include homemade nachos, empanada, quesadillas, burritos, and burrito rice bowls. The hero of the place as the name suggests is definitely the Churros. They have a selection. You also have the option to make your own by choosing the fillings and toppings.
Amazing Spanish Delicacies At Gobble Up
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Indiranagar
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
