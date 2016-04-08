6 Gourmet Burgers We'd Kill For Right Now

No we are not talking about two burger buns stuffed with a wholesome chicken or beef patty with a scrap of lettuce and a sliver of gherkins with some cheese slapped on to it. We mean gourmet burgers with everything from decadent fondue and fresh guacamole to a seafood patty, peanut butter and hickory-smoked barbecues versions. The humble fast food gets a really, really posh update in our list of gourmet burgers.

Cajun Grouper Burger

You have heard of humongous beef patties or pulled pork being stuffed into burger buns, but the Cajun Grouper Burger at The Black Rabbit uses seafood and that too crispy-fried grouper. The fish is then stacked with gherkins, jalapeños and arugula for an added crunch. Add-ons include mushrooms, Blue Cheese dip, American Cheddar, and Hickory-smoked bacon {at an extra cost}.

Where: The Black Rabbit, 770, Escape Square, 12th Main, 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar

Contact: 080 42415575

Price: INR 375 plus tax

Timings: Sunday to Thursday noon-11.30pm, Friday to Saturday noon-1am

Beer & Cheese Burger

Fondue in a burger. Yes that’s true. This version at Smoke House Deli adds beer in a fondue-like cheesy sauce, which is slathered on a char-grilled tenderloin patty. Now add a generous amount of Cheddar Cheese and some crunchy onion rings. And you are done.

Where: Find a Smoke House Deli near you here

Contact: 080 41276272 {Lavelle Road}, 080 25200898 {Indirangar}

Price: INR 430 plus tax

Timings: 9am-11pm

Nothing But Hound Dog Burger

Named after an Elvis Presley song, this burger at Social has two ingredients that were an absolute favourite with the late singer: peanut butter and bacon. A tenderloin patty comes coated with peanut butter and topped with crisp bacon and caramelised onions, encased inside burger buns. Plus, spicy Cajun fries on the side.

Where: Church Street Social, 46/1, Cobalt Building, Church Street and Whitefield Social, 29, Ground Floor, Phoenix Market City

Contact: 080 41622755 {Church Street}, 080 33166661 {Whitefield Social}

Price: INR 310 plus tax

Timings: 9am-11.30pm

Guacamole Burger

At Tex-Mex eatery chain Chili’s, buffalo meat patty is seared first, after which it is slathered with fresh guacamole. Then comes piled, melted Monterey Jack cheese, fire-roasted jalapeños, sautéed red and green bell peppers, some extra cheese, caramelised onions and a cumin-lime flavoured sour cream. Now that’s what we would call a stack.

Where:  Find a Chili’s near you here.

Price: INR 475 plus tax

Contact:  080 41242222

Timings: Sunday to Thursday noon – 11.30pm, Friday to Saturday noon – 1am

Hickory Barbeque Bacon Cheeseburger

Known for their generous burgers, Hard Rock Cafe’s Hickory Barbeque Bacon Cheeseburger is a medium-grilled beef patty basted with smokey Hickory barbecue sauce. The patty also comes topped with sweetish caramelised onions, smoked bacon, Cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Where: Hard Rock Cafe, 40, St. Marks Road

Price: INR 475 plus tax

Contact:  080 41242222

Timings: Monday to Saturday noon – 11pm, Sunday 8.30am – 11pm

