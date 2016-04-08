Fondue in a burger. Yes that’s true. This version at Smoke House Deli adds beer in a fondue-like cheesy sauce, which is slathered on a char-grilled tenderloin patty. Now add a generous amount of Cheddar Cheese and some crunchy onion rings. And you are done.

Where: Find a Smoke House Deli near you here

Contact: 080 41276272 {Lavelle Road}, 080 25200898 {Indirangar}

Price: INR 430 plus tax

Timings: 9am-11pm

