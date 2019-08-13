Rustic View, Open Space & Delicious Breakfast At Zoey's

Cafes

Zoey's

Sarjapur Road, Bengaluru
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

104/1, Near. St. Patrick’s Academy, Ambalipura Surajpura Road, Sarjapur Road, Bengaluru

What Makes It Awesome?

An exciting and revamped Zoey's is a delight to spend time in! Lovely painting as a backdrop, open breathing spaces, some lovely rustic touch to the place and a play area for tiny tots too! Random books line a small shelf on the side and you could spend a relaxed morning with more humans around or just head out there for some downtime on your own!

What Could Be Better?

Totally in love with this place!!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Bae, Kids

