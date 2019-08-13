An exciting and revamped Zoey's is a delight to spend time in! Lovely painting as a backdrop, open breathing spaces, some lovely rustic touch to the place and a play area for tiny tots too! Random books line a small shelf on the side and you could spend a relaxed morning with more humans around or just head out there for some downtime on your own!
Rustic View, Open Space & Delicious Breakfast At Zoey's
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Delivery Available
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Totally in love with this place!!
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Big Group, Bae, Kids
