A Green Lung Right Here In Malleswaram

The name is pretty straightforward since the restaurant is all about bringing back traditional cuisines that are long forgotten. And breaking the assumption that organic food is boring and bland, they even have delicious pizzas made from millet flour! The detox cafe serves some interesting smoothies, probiotic drinks and snacks, and it goes without saying that they are all healthy. The furnishing and the flooring of the cafe are made from waste wood but provides wonderful aesthetics along with the hanging plants and colourful decor. They even have workshops, events and exhibitions that promote eco-friendly, healthy and sustainable living. And what’s even better? They retail clothes, bags, cosmetics, jewellery and even vegetables, rice and masala powders — all organic supposedly! If you pay a visit to this lovable haunt, don’t forget to take a peek at their terrace garden.

Where: No. 185/,1 Opposite Metro Station, Rajeev Gandhi Circle, Sampige Road

Contact: 080 23569777 or e-mail nfo@thegreenpath.in

Timings: 10am-8pm

Find them on Facebook here.

Check out their website here.