Featuring a range of made-to-measure suits, sherwanis and tuxedos (with accessories to match), Groom Concepts is the one-stop-shop for men's wedding shopping.
Here Comes The Groom: Lads, Ace Your Wedding Look With Designer Outfits From This Store
- Nearest Metro Station: Chickpete
Grooms-to-be, we hear you. Brides tend to steal the spotlight on the D-day, and your struggle to look your best is as real as it gets. Don't fret, though. Groom Concepts in B. V. K. Iyengar Road will make your life easier with their wide collection of ethnic wear options. Whether it's a dhoti for the wedding, suit/sherwani for the reception, or sets of formal pants and trousers for other events, you'll find it all here.
Take our tip and head straight to the third floor of the shop - that's where all the good stuff is (the first two floors have materials for pants and shirts if you want to buy regular wear). Here, you'll find a lovely range of sherwanis and suits on display - plus a whole section dedicated to accessories, from socks and cufflinks to ties, turbans and mojaris. There's also a separate room where you can have a trial and consultation session (via appointment only). It's a large, well-lit space with plenty of mirrors so you and your family can spend a day here, checking out your outfit in every angle (with the accessories to match, too!).
The designer, Pramod Bafna, will help you pick an outfit based on your specifications. We spotted sherwanis with intricate silk applique, a coat made of hand-woven kheem khab fabric that was paired with a soft metallic kurta and an especially dapper tweed jacket. Prices start from INR 11,000 and go up depending on the level of detail. What's more, they offer alteration services and can custom-make an outfit for you from scratch.
If you like an outfit, but want it in a different colour or are looking for custom shoes, Pramod can source it for you.
