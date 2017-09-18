One of Bangalore’s oldest localities, Malleswaram was developed after the Bangalore Plague in 1898. Malleswaram is named after the Kadu Malleswara temple located on 15th Cross; of whatever religious persuasion you might be, the temple itself is worth a walk-through, not least because it often hosts some excellent music and dance performances.
The Legends And Little-Known Secrets of Malleswaram
Food & Drinks
An entire day out could be spent grazing on the area’s glut of snackhouses, so here’s our guide to the area’s best eats.
Hotel Janatha
Hotel Janatha {also “Jantha Hotlu”} is always – always – spilling over with patrons, and for good reason: it’s home to one of the city’s best dosas. We however recommend that you build-up your appetite with plates of fluffy idlis that go beautifully with the crunch vadas. For those of you with a sweet tooth, there’s the neon-yellow Kesari Bhath that’s creamy and will melt in you mouth. Top it all, with a hot, cup of filter kaapi. For all the details on the many delicious virtues of Hotel Janatha, click here.
Where: 27, 8th Cross, Malleswaram
Price: INR 100 for two {approx.}
Contact: 080 23345609
Timings: 7.30am-12.45pm, 3.45pm-8.45pm
Price: INR 150 for two {approx.}
Iyer Mess
Hidden away in an alley off 8th cross, Iyer Mess offers hot, homely fare for the homesick. There’s just the one item on the menu: the “meals,” which consists of perfect, freshly-cooked rice, sambar, rasam, pickle, papad, curry, and yogurt. All of it is, of course, served on a banana leaf, and steadily refilled.
Where: 4/3, Near Devi Prasad Home Appliances, 7th & 8th Cross, West Park Road
Price: INR 100 for two {approx.}
Contact: 080 23342418
Timings: 11.30am-3.15pm, 7.15pm-9.15pm; closed Saturdays.
Price: INR 100 for two {approx.}
Sri Sairam’s Chats & Juice
You’ll need a good deal of patience and some assertiveness to stand your ground here among the throngs of college-age students that fill Sairam’s Chats. But it’s worth it, we assure you. Every imaginable variety of chaat including those made with palak {spinach}, chips, and Congress peanuts {peanuts dressed up in a spicy masala} finds a home here.
Where: 83, 2nd Temple Street, 15th Cross, Near Kadu Malleshwaram Temple
Price: INR 50 for two {approx.}
Contact: +91 9449880933
Timings: 10am-10pm
Price: INR 100 for two {approx.}
Veena Stores
Odes have been written to its idlis, and praises sung of its chutney. Even if you’re not an idli person, the legendary venue’s khara bhath, puliogare, and savige bhath are memorable. And they make the chore of waking up early to stand in the endless queues outside this tiny, hole-in-the-wall establishment so worth it. Get all the details here.
Where: 187, 15th Cross, Margosa Road
Price: INR 100 for two {approx.}
Contact: 080 23344838
Timings: 6.30am-12pm, 3.30pm-9pm; closed Sunday afternoons.
Price: INR 150 for two {approx.}
Amrith Ice Cream Parlour
Tucked into a quiet neighbourhood in Malleswaram, Amrith is a family-run parlour that’s been loved since the time it started off business in 1993. Over here, you’ll find it hard to choose from the 25 different flavours but once you pick it’s unlikely you’ll be disappointed by any. However, the Caribou Coffee, with a subtle hint of bitterness, and the refreshing Litchi Treat are must-trys. Click here to find out more about the legend that’s Amrith.
Where: 51, 5th Main, 11th Cross Road
Price: INR 20 onwards for a scoop.
Contact: 080 23345035
Timings: 11am-9pm
Price: INR 100 for two {approx.}
Central Tiffin Room
CTR – or Shree Sagar, as it is now known – is both a pilgrimage point for long-time regulars and, in recent years, a tourist spot. Whichever camp you belong to, the Benne Dose here is worth the clogged arteries.
Where: 7th Cross, Margosa Road
Price: INR 100 for two {approx.}
Contact: 080 23317531
Timings: 7am-12.30pm, 4pm-9pm.
Price: INR 150 for two {approx.}
Halli Mane
Halli Mane is where you go when you feel like being conspicuously traditional. The restaurant’s interiors are set up to model rural Karnataka, and each festive occasion brings with it a dedicated menu. Don’t look beyond the halli thindi – “village snacks” – section on the menu: we’re especially fond of the coconut holige, a jaggery-and-coconut-stuffed flatbread, and the akki rotti, a rice-flour flatbread.
Where: 3rd Cross, Sampige Road
Price: INR 200 for two {approx.}
Contact: 080 65611222
Timings: 6.30am-10.30pm
Price: INR 200 for two {approx.}
1522 – The Pub
Located above the legendary White Horse Resto-Pub, 1522 is a cosy spot for Malleswaram’s classic-rock lovers to kick back over a pint {or three} of beer that pairs pefectly with their masala-filled offerings like Chilly Chicken and Lamb Fry. The ambience screams its love for the gods of classic rock.
Where: 1522, 17th Cross, Malleswaram
Price: INR 1,000 for two {approx.}
Contact: +91 9481451597
Timings: 11am-11pm
Price: INR 1,400 for two {approx.}
Raghvendra Stores
For long, Raghvendra Stores has lived in the shadows of more popular eateries like Veena Stores and Shree Sagar. While we don’t grudge the more famous one for their, well, fame, we think it is time Raghvendra Stores shines too. Pocket-friendly and much loved among its patrons, you should head to this humble establishment for their spice-filled Shavige Bath {made from vermicilli}. Their downy idlis and steaming cups of coffee are also worthy mentions.
Where: 11th Main Road, Maruthi Extension, Vinayaka Layout, Malleshwaram
Price: INR 100 for two {approx.}
Contact: +91 9841355845
Timings: 6am-1pm, 4-9pm
Price: INR 100 for two {approx.}
Asha Sweets Centre
Another of Malleswaram’s go-to spots after a day spent shopping on 8th Cross, Asha Sweets serves a particularly good glass of chilled badam milk, besides a range of chaat and sweets sold by the unit. Its sister concern next door, Asha Food Camp, has some of the area’s best coffee {and that’s saying something, for Malleswaram}.
Where: 88, 10th Cross, 1st Main, Temple Street, off Sampige Road
Price: INR 100 for two {approx.}
Contact: 080 42067320
Timings: 8.30am-10pm
Price: INR 250 for two {approx.}
High Ultra Lounge
Offering breathtaking views of the city, this glitzy night spot is sure to wow you. Come here to party in style while sipping on bar bounty that includes a line up of innovative cocktails like Inception { a whiskey concoction that comes with flavours of rosemary, pineapple puree, and Early Grey Tea}. The food menu brims over with Asian influences and the must-haves includes their Thai Green Curry, Salmon Avacado Rolls, and their succulent Jumbo Tiger Prawns.
Where: High Ultra Lounge, Rooftop, World Trade Center, Bangalore Brigade Gateway Campus, 26/1,Dr. Rajkumar Road, Malleswaram
Price: INR 2,500 {approx.}
Contact: 080 45674567
Timings: 12.30 pm-3.30pm and 5:30pm to 11.30pm
Price: INR 2,500 for two {approx.}
District 6
A massive space, District 6 is where you can guzzle your way to a beer belly in style. From their microbrewery, we recommend that you chug down favourites like the Dark Lord that brings with it a kick of caramel and the The Chief, a refreshing malt. Bar nibbles like the loaded plate of nachos, Peri-Peri and BBQ chicken hit the mark.
Where: G-03, G-04, G-05 26/1, Gateway Campus, Dr Rajkumar Road
Price: INR 1,500 for two
Contact: +91 7259906666
When: Sunday to Thursday, noon-11.30 pm, Friday-Saturday, noon-1 am
Price: INR 1,800 for two {approx.}
Lifestyle & Shopping
Buffalo Back
We love this store dedicated to sustainability in all its forms. It’s here you’ll find everything from ragi breakfast cereal flakes to other millets, molasses, black rice, rare-to-find teas, and farm-fresh organic vegetables. We also recommend that you stock up on bottles of their freshly-made Apple Cider Vinegar. For more details, click here.
Where: 17th Cross, 4th Main
Price: INR 50 onwards
Contact: +91 9008762076
Timings: 9:30am to 8pm
Rangachari Textiles
Lovers of the cotton sari, rejoice: Rangachari Textiles is your home. Named after the special brand of Madurai cotton, the store has been running steady since 1999 and stocks Madurai special cotton saris, Kanjeevarams, and nine-yard saris.
Where: 526, Sampige Road
Price: INR 100 onwards
Contact: 080 23463402
Timings: 10am-8.30pm
Malleswaram 8th Cross
One of the best places for street shopping in the city, there’s very little you can’t find on this busy lane. Street vendors line the footpath with fresh fruits, clothes, junk jewellery, accessories, flowers {strings of jasmine especially}, and whatnot. We recommend that you look out for the makeshift stalls that sell export rejects {especially loose T-shirts and comfortable jammies} at bargain prices. Once you’ve finished with the stalls, do turn your attention to the brick and mortar stores where you can pick up exquisite silks and blouse pieces.
Where: 8th Cross, Malleswaram
Price: INR 10 onwards
Timings: 10am onwards
Sunil’s
A decade or so ago, Sunil’s started off as a humble shop selling ethnic wear on the busy Sampige Road. Soon, word spread that the shop was selling stylish kurtas and salwars in vibrant patterns, showcasing delicate work, and didn’t look like every other design that was available in every other shop. So, Sunil’s fame skyrocketed {and so did the prices but still better than all those fancy stores in Commercial Street and elsewhere} and they even moved to a swanky new address. However, if you are looking to splurge on ethnic wear that will steal the show – Sunil’s should be your go-to shop.
Where: 316, Sree Krupe, Shop No.#1, 15th Cross, Sampige Road, Malleswaram
Price: INR 500 onwards
Contact: 080 23446656
Timings: 10am-9pm
Sindoor Matching Centre
Stuck with a saree that you never seem to find a matching blouse piece for? Try Sindoor and it’s very likely that you’ll find the rarest of shades there. This basement store is often crowded with women looking for the right match for their sarees in a variety of fabrics – silks, cotton silks, cottons, polyester and many more. If you want to jazz up a plain blouse, they also have a wide selection in borders that you can stitch on to your blouses.
Where: 7/1, Chinnappa Mansion, 8th Cross, Malleswaram
Price: INR 100 onwards
Contact: 080 23311209
Timings: 10am-9pm
New Mangalore Stores
Sure, there are plenty of other Mangalore Stores in other parts of the city but none of them offer the variety that the one in Malleswaram does. Spread across three shops, you can find everything you need to whip up a meal bursting with coastal flavours here. Pick from the fresh produce that includes the rarely seen breadfruit, or the colocasia leaves that you need to make pathrode {a popular snack in Mangalore and Maharashtra where the leaves are stuffed with rice flour and a variety of spices before being steamed or fried}. You can also find a range of spice mixes to add to your meat, fish or vegetable preparations. There are plenty of snacks too! Ladoos, chakalis, rose cookies, and mixture – it all calls out to you.
Where: 28/2, 11th Cross, West Park Road, Malleswaram
Price: INR 10 onwards
Contact: 080 23445917
Timings: 9am-9pm
Arts & Culture
Seva Sadan
Seva Sadan is an orphanage for girl children and is also an active cultural venue. Classical dance, theatre, and musical events are staged here.
Where: 14th Cross, West Park Road, Malleswaram
Contact: 080 23347830, +91 9901724668
Timings: 9.30am to 6.30pm
Chowdiah Memorial Hall
Known as much for its distinctive violin-shaped premises as its diverse programming, this venue is one of North Bangalore’s cultural hubs. From theatre festivals to quiz competitions and big-ticket concerts, Chowdiah has it all.
Where: 16th Cross, G.D. Park Extension, 2nd Main Road, Vyalikaval
Contact: 080 23445810, 080 23443956
Timings: 10am-5.30pm (later on event days)
World Music Conservatory
This music school offers a variety of courses on everything from the mandolin and konnakol to jazz guitar. Set up by percussionist Gopi, vocalist Sangeeta Srikishen, and Sathish Varadarajan in 2008, the school also offers classes for free to the less well-off.
Where: #42/1, East Park Road, Between 17th & 18th Cross. Malleswaram
Contact: 080 33054403
Timings: 10am-8pm
Natya Institute of Kathak and Choreography
Dr. Maya Rao’s singular institution caters to the professional and hobbyist alike, with courses on dance and choreography ranging from a three-year Bachelor’s programme to various beginners’ classes in kathak and contemporary dance.
Where: 37, Bhoomika, 17th Cross Road, Malleswaram
Contact: 080 23348645
Timings: 10.30am-6pm
Shiva Musicals
Shiva Musicals’ modest premises contains multitudes: since it was set up in 1983, the store has served musicians playing Indian and Western music alike. It is also known for its instrument-repair services, and for having achieved the feat of having made the world’s biggest veena.
Where: 381/2, Sampige Road, opposite City Central Library, Malleswaram
Contact: 080 39629113
Timings: 10am-9pm
SoundGlitz
This instrument shop stocks a range of pianos, guitars, and percussion instruments; you can also step in and have some fun with their karaoke machine.
Where: 43, Lower Ground Floor, Mantri Square, 1, Sampige Road, Malleswaram
Contact: +91 9845538421, +91 9886754864
Timings: 10am to 8pm
Things To See & Do
Graffiti
In 2012, a group of artists went around the locality and painted several walls with eye-catching (if perhaps a bit kitschy) murals. Check out the one with the caption “Ignorance is Blindness of the Soul,” near 6th Cross on Sampige Road; “Bang Bang,” near 18th Cross; and some joyous art at the Malleswaram Railway Station.
Where: 6th Cross, Sampige Road; 18th Cross, Margosa Road; Malleswaram Railway Station, 1st Main Road, Maruthi Extension, Vinayaka Layout.
Badminton
Canara Union does double-and triple-duty as more than just a community and coaching centre; it’s also where some of the city’s finest badminton players hone their craft.
Where: 8th Main, 13th Cross
Contact: 080 23317980, +91 9845771530
Timings: 5:30am-6:30pm; Mon-Sat.
Sankey Tank
One of our city’s loveliest green spaces and water bodies is a fantastic way to spend a lazy afternoon. The Tank is usually abuzz with activity, from laughter clubs to puppy adoption camps.
Where: 18th Cross, Sankey Road
Timings: 6am-8pm; all days except Fridays.
Gupta Circulating Library
For over 60 years, the Gupta Circulating Library has supplied Malleswaram’s readers with magazines in a variety of languages and thousands of books from its modest premises on busy Sampige Road.
Where: 33, Sampige Road
Contact: 080 23364041
Timings: 10am-6pm; Mon-Sat.
Kaadu Malleshwara Temple
Dedicated to Lord Shiva, the Kaadu Malleshwara Temple has been standing since the 17th century, it is said. One of the oldest temples in the city, many believe that it was built by the Marathas. However, it’s architecture is unmistakably Dravidian, complete with an intricate gopuram {the tower at the entrance of the temple}. Do visit during the annual-festival Shivaratri when the temple is at its vibrant best.
