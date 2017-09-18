The Legends And Little-Known Secrets of Malleswaram

Sure, there are plenty of other Mangalore Stores in other parts of the city but none of them offer the variety that the one in Malleswaram does. Spread across three shops, you can find everything you need to whip up a meal bursting with coastal flavours here. Pick from the fresh produce that includes the rarely seen breadfruit, or the colocasia leaves that you need to make pathrode {a popular snack in Mangalore and Maharashtra where the leaves are stuffed with rice flour and a variety of spices before being steamed or fried}. You can also find a range of spice mixes to add to your meat, fish or vegetable preparations. There are plenty of snacks too! Ladoos, chakalis, rose cookies, and mixture – it all calls out to you.

Where: 28/2, 11th Cross, West Park Road, Malleswaram

Price: INR 10 onwards

Contact: 080 23445917

Timings: 9am-9pm