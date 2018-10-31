Stranger Things: Check Out Bangalore's Haunted Spots As Legend Has It

The numero uno haunted spot in Bangalore, this bungalow has attracted several curious visitors over the years, with many reporting an eerie energy and objects such as crosses, half-full wine bottles, and a scary statue. The old, dusty car that sat decaying in the porch; the overall dilapidation of the facade; the simple curiosity of what a bungalow like this was doing in the centre of town – all of it added to the mystery. The bungalow belonged to a pair of elderly sisters, one of whom was stabbed to death in September 2002. It may now be razed, but that doesn’t mean we think the ghostliness is gone.