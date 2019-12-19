This Little South Indian Joint Has Amazing Breakfast Options!

Casual Dining

Konark Vegetarian Restaurant

Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru
50, Residency Road, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Konark, a cute little eating joint not far from MG road serves delicious food at affordable rates. The service is really quick and you're left wanting to eat more. Haha. I asked for Butter masala dosa and I loved the masala paste they used for the inner coating of the dosa. So so good. Buttermilk was good as well!

What Could Be Better?

I wish they could serve their rava dosas before 3:30pm

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Kids, Bae

Other Outlets

Konark Vegetarian Restaurant

Commercial street, Bengaluru
4.2

49, 2nd Floor, Next to Bata Showroom, Commercial Street, Bengaluru

Konark Vegetarian Restaurant

Lavelle Road, Bengaluru

Sree Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium Main Gate, Kasturba Road, Lavelle Road, Bengaluru

