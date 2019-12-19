Konark, a cute little eating joint not far from MG road serves delicious food at affordable rates. The service is really quick and you're left wanting to eat more. Haha. I asked for Butter masala dosa and I loved the masala paste they used for the inner coating of the dosa. So so good. Buttermilk was good as well!
This Little South Indian Joint Has Amazing Breakfast Options!
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 500
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: M.G. Road
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
I wish they could serve their rava dosas before 3:30pm
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Kids, Bae
Other Outlets
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: M.G. Road
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Sir M. Visveshwarya
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 500
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: M.G. Road
Other Outlets
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: M.G. Road
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Sir M. Visveshwarya
Comments (0)