28 Kothi is a gorgeous, modern boutique guesthouse in Jaipur that will make you forget all about your own home.
Home Away From Home: 28 Kothi In Jaipur
Home Base
If you’ve never been to Jaipur, or have but haven’t had the time to explore the city, then 28 Kothi will make a great home base for you. Situated centrally in Shivaji Nagar, the guesthouse makes access to different parts of the city easy.
Modern Romance
A private oasis in the cultural desert of Jaipur city, 28 Kothi welcomes you with open arms. A verdant garden, lounging terraces, covered veranda and outdoor courtyard greet you on arrival. With a little library {filled with historical books} and nooks and crannies made for reading, the guesthouse is also a book lover’s paradise.
In the evenings, under the torch light, the garden and courtyard are transformed into a relaxed, romantic setting for meals.
Rest And Relaxation
28 Kothi has two master suites {Moonstone and Sapphire}, two deluxe rooms {Spinal and Topaz} and one single room. You can join in one of their daily morning yoga sessions, enjoy an Ayurvedic massage, or just lounge about in the garden all day, being served food and drinks like a modern day royal.
Gorgeous Getaway
Intimate, relaxing, modern, comfortable: These words come to mind when thinking about 28 Kothi. A great spot for a romantic getaway, or to use as a centre point while exploring the city of Jaipur, this beautiful guesthouse is like a warm embrace.
Where: Shivaji Nagar, Civil Lines Road, Jaipur, Rajasthan
Price: INR 4,770 onwards for the single room, including breakfast {approx.}
Contact: 0141 2220318, or write to reservation@28kothi.com
