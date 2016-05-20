Home Away From Home: 28 Kothi In Jaipur

A private oasis in the cultural desert of Jaipur city, 28 Kothi welcomes you with open arms. A verdant garden, lounging terraces, covered veranda and outdoor courtyard greet you on arrival. With a little library {filled with historical books} and nooks and crannies made for reading, the guesthouse is also a book lover’s paradise.

In the evenings, under the torch light, the garden and courtyard are transformed into a relaxed, romantic setting for meals.