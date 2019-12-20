Deck Up Your Kitchen With These Gorgeous Crockery Sets

Bidri salt and pepper shakers, chappal fridge magnets and Channapatna toys – these are just some of the quirky things we spotted on TILT Lifestyle’s website. A little bit more digging, and we were caught in the blackhole of online kitchenware shopping. To start with, we spotted a set of fridge magnets shaped like turbans of India –bright and fun, they’ll be sure to add a pop of colour to your home.

Manage to get out of the Channapatna toys section, and you’ll find a whole world of serveware options. From hard wood coracles to beautiful crockery with water hyacinth designs (your mum would be proud!), you’ll find the most Pinterest-worthy stuff here. And just in case you were wishing that setting the mood for an interesting evening was as simple as flipping a switch, they have that too. Mood lighting, that is.

You see, the brand tries to seamlessly bring together beautiful aesthetics and material innovation, with a sense of smartness. Just bear in mind that prices can be a little on the higher end, but the quality more than makes up for it!