The little boutique will fix you up with everything you need for a party, a sangeet, or brunch with the girls. Elaborate lehengas, saree blouses, cotton kurtas, maxi gowns and even pretty little skirts are what you’ll find here. You will also love that even though the prices vary from design to design, you will find options starting at an affordable INR 1,100. You can get your party dresses and evening gowns sorted from INR 1,600 onwards.