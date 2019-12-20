Discover The Best Of Indian Textiles And Handcrafted Luxury At This Store In Jayanagar

Bangalore's favourite, The House of Angadi brings to you Angadi Heritage that is dedicated to showcasing Indian textiles and handlooms. Located in Ashok Pillar Road, Jayanagar, the store at the first glance looks like a five-star hotel. The store is spread across an area of 18,000 square feet and is tastefully done with Indian antique and architectural accents. Angadi Heritage was envisioned and brought to life by K.Radharaman, the founder, CEO and design head of The House of Angadi. With a brilliant curation of luxury designers that cater to Indian textiles and handlooms, Angadi Heritage is said to be India's most luxurious multi-designer store. Remember that saree Deepika Padukone wore for her wedding? You can get it too at Angadi.

The interiors of the store are made with antique objects that have been turned into racks, shelves, and functional decor pieces. The store has four floors dedicated to sarees, women's clothing, men's clothing and kids' wear. The ground floor is dedicated to bridal wear ranging from Benarasi silks to rich Kanjivaram silks. The first floor is dedicated to weaves and rich handlooms ranging from silks, linens, raw silk, cotton, and tussar among others by various designers across the country. The second floor is dedicated to their own label - Advaya and other designer labels that create indo-western wear for women such as Anavila, Urvashi Kaur, 11:11, Injiri, and Akaaro.

Find luxury bags and leather accessories from Nappa Dori, skincare from Dr.Seths, Pure Earth and fragrances from The Perfume Library at the store. They also have luxury kid's wear for your little one made out of handlooms and Indian textiles. Shop men's wear by Suket Dhir and Rajesh Pratap Singh among others along with men's luxury grooming products and accessories. The store is dedicated to bringing Indian luxury fashion to the city and making it accessible to all.