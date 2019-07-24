No Burgers This Time, You've Gotta Try Desserts From Burger Seigneur

Burger Seigneur is mainly 'Famous' for their Amaze Non-Veg Burger entree's but I feel their dessert collection is equally amazing. You might've heard of this place already. 80 ft road of the buzzing Indiranagar, you'll find people going in and out of this place. Self-service, Crazy moist burgers, Kick-ass Desserts, Lovely caffeine. A calm evening well spent with your homies :)