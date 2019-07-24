Burger Seigneur is mainly 'Famous' for their Amaze Non-Veg Burger entree's but I feel their dessert collection is equally amazing. You might've heard of this place already. 80 ft road of the buzzing Indiranagar, you'll find people going in and out of this place. Self-service, Crazy moist burgers, Kick-ass Desserts, Lovely caffeine. A calm evening well spent with your homies :)
No Burgers This Time, You've Gotta Try Desserts From Burger Seigneur
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1300
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Swami Vivekananda Road
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
The pricing does burn a hole in the pocket, as the portion size is comparatively less, but it's definitely worth it!
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
