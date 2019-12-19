Good news: You don't need to have a green thumb to have a beautiful garden. From lush-looking greenery to realistic garden sculptures and statues, Hybiscus in Cunningham Road has everything to decorate your garden with.
Ceramic Planters To Cane Swing Chairs: Re-Do Your Garden With This Cute Decor From Here
- Nearest Metro Station: Vidhana Soudha
Let's face it: even the prettiest bouquets don't last for more than a week. In fact, if you're considering gifting your friends or family something green, check out the garden decor options at Hybiscus in Cunningham Road. From potted and vertical plants, garden gnomes and succulents to giftware and birdbaths, there's a whole lot to choose from and they last a lot longer than flowers!
Just walking towards the store will give you garden decor FOMO. There's a stone walkway that is flanked by animal sculptures, garden Buddhas and huge potted plants (imported from countries like Vietnam and Malaysia) that will make your inner plant lady scream. Head on inside and explore the many options they have in store: succulents starting from INR 150, a whole range of planters (we spotted ones shaped like teacups, hanging coir planters and bright clay planters), wall decor and animal sculptures (heads up, the frogs looked very realistic, guys!).
Outside, you'll find cane swing sets and large vases for bigger plants. What's more, if you want to get gardening or landscaping consultations, they do that, too.
