Ikat is having a bit of a moment this year, and there are no complaints about that! Cool, slightly edgy, and inherently Indian it, it the resistant dye technique can perk up any ensemble. Here’s some traditional Ikat on some not-so-traditional ensembles.
5 Outfits That Feature Ikat With A Twist
Ikat Front Open Top
A perfect Indo-Westren mix, this peplum button down top made with pink Ikat fabric which can prep up or tone down your look, depending on how you style it. Since it’s cotton, it’s flattering, comfy, and on trend - you’ll be receiving compliments for days!
Green V-Neck High Low Dress With Ikat Stole Set
Love dresses? This high-low dress screams holiday outfit, but if you want to keep it work-friendly on casual days, this will do it. Teal with pink (Ikat) elbow patches, you’re going to get at least a couple of second looks. And it comes with an Ikat stole, so you have a mix and match option too.
Pink Ikat Mandarin Collar Tunic with Pants Set
When you’re in the mood for nothing but Ikat, this Pink Ikat tunic and pant set will satisfy. The tunic comes with a mandrin collar, two side slits, button detailing, and (drumroll), pockets! The pants are straight cut, grey, and are Salwar style.
Grey Ikat Jacket & Shift Dress Set
A hot seller, this jacket and shift dress set makes puts grey into ‘great’ as it offsets the red of the dress nicely. The Ikat pattern over a plain dress adds a bit of dramatic flair, while still keeping it subtle.
Coral Ikat Overlay Culottes Jumpsuit
Super flattering for pretty much any body type, comfortable, and cute, this coral jumpsuit features an overlay design and tie up detailing, so you can slay all day. Midi length, and with some contrasting grey Ikat fabric peaking through, this one is subtle, yet stylish.
